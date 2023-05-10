This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Millwall could make a move for Cheltenham Town striker Alfie May when the summer transfer window opens its doors for business, as detailed in a report from The Daily Express.

Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town and Luton Town are providing The Lions with some divisional competition for the prolific striker who possesses a year left on his current deal, plus an option of an additional 12 months in Cheltenham's favour.

Derby County, Gillingham, Peterborough United and Wrexham are also believed to be in pursuit of May, whilst the report suggests that there is even further interest.

The 29-year-old netted 20 league goals for the Robins during the 2022/23 campaign and was voted as the Supporters' Player of the Season for the second year in succession.

Should Millwall place further interest in Alfie May?

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on Millwall's interest in the 29-year-old...

Billy Mulley

It is a difficult one to weigh up because May is deserving of Championship football after what has been a fantastic few seasons for the striker, however, you cannot help but feel that Millwall will be heading in a different direction.

The addition of Zian Flemming last summer, and his subsequent success, makes the case that the Lions could look to shop in the European market once more.

A natural goalscorer who is very intelligent in possession, he also has the relentless work ethic that could see him impress at The Den if a move was to come about.

On a personal level, I think a lower-end Championship move is exactly what May needs in the next step of his career and given the amount of interest that has surfaced for him, it would be no shock if something like this comes about.

Ben Wignall

Despite his good scoring record for Cheltenham, I'd still have serious doubts about May having the ability to step up to Championship level.

There can be no denying how good of a spell May has had in his previous two seasons at League One level with 43 goals scored in that time, and at the age of 29 he could be a late bloomer akin to someone like Jamie Vardy was, with his only prolific stints coming in non-league before that.

In terms of his suitability for Millwall though, May feels a little similar to Tom Bradshaw in the sense that they will both press from the front and they're not exactly the most physically imposing, and the fee that will be needed for a striker who is almost 30 and might not even be a starter could be steep.

If I were Millwall I'd be looking at other targets that are perhaps younger - they need someone with a bit of a different profile that not only has a bit of pace but also perhaps a six foot-plus man to play alongside Bradshaw.

Alfie Burns

It’s a decent option for Millwall.

After the way this season has collapsed, it’s important that the club don’t look backwards and hit the ground running this summer.

Tom Bradshaw and Zian Flemming have been excellent for them this season, but failure to reach the top-six and win promotion does leave the club at risk of losing one of them - that’s just the way it is in the Championship.

Someone like May, who has impressed in League One with 43 goals over two season at one of the division’s lesser outfits, could be ideal.

At 29, he’s not exactly one for the future, but he’s got that here-and-now potential that Millwall could chip into and could be useful in just keeping Gary Rowett’s squad ticking along.

On the flip side of that, Millwall feel a good club for May. The pressure won’t be as intense as it would elsewhere and he could set-up and thrive.