‘I’d sooner see us renew Schindler’s contract’ – Huddersfield Town facing summer decision on player’s future: Fan’s Voice

Huddersfield Town continue to plummet down the Championship table after losing 2-1 to Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.

Isaac Mbenza put the Terriers ahead with an excellent free-kick early on, but goals from Duncan Watmore and Ashley Fletcher shortly before half-time turned the game on its head.

It’s now six defeats in eight for Carlos Corberan’s side, who have slipped to 19th in the league standings and sit only five points clear of the relegation zone.

Huddersfield have been very unlucky this season when it has come to injuries, with the likes of Carel Eiting, Josh Koroma and Christopher Schindler all spending lengthy spells on the sidelines.

Richard Stearman, who was a key player in the early stages of the campaign, has also been missing since November, and is yet to make a full return to the side despite being on the bench in the last two games.

Stearman has made 13 Championship appearances for Huddersfield this season, and with his contract expiring at the end of the campaign, the experienced defender will be keen to impress in an attempt to earn an extended stay at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Football League World’s Huddersfield Town fan pundit, Graeme Rayner, has offered his thoughts on whether the club should extend Stearman’s deal beyond this season.

He said: “Potentially, but I’d sooner see us renew Schindler’s contract.

“Stearman is okay, but for the Championship, quite average. By the way, if these answers seem a little bleak, that’s because bleak is probably the best word to describe things right now.”

Our verdict:

Stearman’s future isn’t a priority for Huddersfield at this moment in time, but it is still something that the club will have in the back of their minds.

He was a really dependable, reliable figure in the early stages of the campaign and produced a number of solid performances in defence.

He’s 33, but sometimes you need a wise, experienced head at the back who can organise the back line and be a good character in the dressing room.

Corberan will be looking to build a long-term project at the John Smith’s Stadium, though, and it largely depends on what division they are in next year.

If they drop down into League One, they probably won’t be able to afford Stearman’s wages.