In his two years as a West Bromwich Albion player, Matheus Pereira dazzled in both the Championship and the Premier League, scoring more goals in the latter division in less amount of matches played.

His departure though in 2021 to Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia was acrimonious to say the least, with some fans not too forgiving or happy about the way he went about his exit to the Middle East.

With his time abroad not going as planned though, could Pereira make a spectacular return to Albion this summer?

What is Matheus Pereira's current situation?

Pereira's time in Saudi Arabia hasn't exactly gone swimmingly, with the Brazilian failing to impress like he did at West Brom.

In his debut season for Al-Hilal, Pereira scored just three goals in 30 appearances in all competitions, although he did notch 13 assists in that campaign.

Having barely featured though in the first half of the 2022-23 campaign, Pereira was loaned out to Abu Dhabi-based Al-Wahda, where he contributed to five goals in 10 UAE Pro League appearances.

Pereira is contracted to his Saudi employers until the summer of 2026, and whilst he rubbished reports in January that he wanted his contract to be terminated with Al-Hilal, he was still unhappy at the club though due to unpaid salaries and that led to his temporary departure.

He is reportedly not in the club's plans for the 2023-24 season either, which has led to West Brom fans pondering as to whether he would fancy a move back to the Midlands.

West Brom fans deliberate over potential Matheus Pereira return

A potential return for Pereira - no matter how realistic or unrealistic it is - has been deliberated on social media following claims that he could be heading out of Al-Hilal.

One Baggies fan has pointed out the quite obvious issue of Pereira's wages, in which if Albion were to try and do a loan deal for the attacking midfielder then they'd have to hope the Saudi outfit pays the majority of his salary.

This West Brom fan however would go the extra mile to bring Pereira back to The Hawthorns.

Another Baggies fan would be delighted if Pereira was the only new face the club brought in before the 2023-24 season began.

The hope is too much for some to cope with however...

This Baggies supporter does not believe a deal for Pereira in any way, shape or form is feasible.

This fan is slightly more optimistic however and points to the permanent arrival of Okay Yokuslu in 2022 following his loan stint with the club in the Premier League.

And this supporter is willing to give his own money it seems to make a deal happen...