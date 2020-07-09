‘I’d say let him go’ – Club plot move for Huddersfield Town ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town striker Steve Mounie is wanted by Trabzonspor this summer, according to reports from Fotospor.

The 25-year-old has scored eight goals in 26 games for the Terriers this season, but only has one year left on his deal at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Mounie has scored 19 goals in 91 appearances for Huddersfield since joining for a club-record fee from Nimes in 2017, and is now said to be a target for Trabzonspor.

Fotospor claim that Trabzonspor manager Huseyin Cimsir has given the green light to sign Mounie, who could come in as a potential replacement for Crystal Palace loanee Alexander Sorloth.

Here, the FLW team discuss whether Town should look to get rid of Mounie this summer, or look to keep the striker at the club…

Alfie Burns

I really rate Mounie and he’s a good striker at Championship level. If Huddersfield can retain him, they should absolutely look to do so.

He offers a real goal threat alongside Karlan Grant in the Huddersfield squad and, in truth, given the battle Town are going to have holding onto Grant, it might be worth retaining Mounie as a goal threat.

Cowley likes Fraizer Campbell and the effort he brings in attack, but you can’t deny that Mounie is a better player and someone that the fans want to see more of.

The thing that stands out for me as we weigh up Mounie’s future, is what the summer is going to hold for Grant. For me, he’s going to be attracting serious interest and losing his goals will hurt Huddersfield.

I don’t think Cowley can lose Mounie as well as that.

George Dagless

I’d say let him go.

He’s scored a few goals for Huddersfield this season and is a talented player, I more think they should let him go just because they need to think about a bit of a reset.

He’ll be on a decent wage and if they can get a bit of money for him or at least make a saving on the outlay they have to spend each month to keep him then it’s good business.

It’s a well run club but parachute payments only last so long and they’ll feel the impacts of the last few months, as every club will, in the coming months.

He’s a good player but they can get in decent ones to help them in the Championship so I’d say time to go.

George Harbey

It’s a really tough decision for Cowley and for Huddersfield, that’s for sure.

I like Mounie as a player and he deserves credit for sticking with the club following their relegation from the Premier League, and he has scored some important goals for the Terriers this season.

He’s still only 25 years of age, but with only a year left on his deal, should the club consider selling him for a fee this summer, rather than potentially let him leave on a free transfer next summer?

With Karlan Grant’s future up in the air too, though, can they afford to let another impressive goalscorer in Mounie depart the club this summer?

I’d stick with him until a replacement comes in.