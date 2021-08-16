‘I’d reluctantly sell’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as fresh Joe Worrall update emerges

Southampton are interested in signing Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall this summer, according to Hampshire Live.

The Saints are in the market for a new centre-half after selling Jannik Vestergaard to Leicester City for around £15million last week.

The Premier League side are now said to have their sights on Worrall, as they look to bolster their defensive options.

Worrall has established himself as a hugely important player for Forest over the last two seasons, after returning from a loan spell at Rangers.

The defender endured an injury-hit season last time out, but still ended up winning Forest’s Player of the Year award in a disappointing campaign.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to West Ham, Burnley and Brentford this summer, with Southampton now emerging as a potential destination.

The Saints certainly have a reason to be in for a homegrown, up and coming defender in Worrall, particularly after Vestergaard’s recent departure.

I would be a gutted to see Wozza leave as the guy is Forest through and through however we have to look at the bigger picture and If this means we can get a better squad overall from this then I’d do it #NFFC https://t.co/XoLzE58ZnA — George NFFC 🔴⚪️ (@GC_NFFC) August 16, 2021

If this happens then a new CB is a must. Figs isn’t the answer. #nffc https://t.co/FB4zTTB222 — Brummie Tricky 🌳 (@BrummieTricky) August 16, 2021

Deserves his prem move and probably we need it to happen too, probably helps how good Mbe Soh looked and Harbottle doing well last week. We know they’ve got money for their sale so hopefully can push our value up for him too so we can try and get CB, RB, LB, CM and a striker 😂 https://t.co/0uA80epgXo — Harry (@HSax_98) August 16, 2021

If the sum is large enough I’d reluctantly sell if it helps us finalise a few deals https://t.co/NiUVtcl8oa — Gaurav Gupta (@NottinghamGupta) August 16, 2021

I'll be gutted if Worrall leaves, why do we always have to sell our best players. — june herrick (@juneherrick) August 16, 2021

Do get significantly worse without him though. I know it's good to have money to manoeuvre, but losing his dressing room presence and obvious ability could be costly. Hard to think we can replace him easily. — Tom Jacobs (@TomJacobs93) August 16, 2021

If we get 10-12m and can spend it, I would sell. Mbe soh with mckenna would do it for me whilst being able to get sore more quality in — Niiszmo (@Niiszmo) August 16, 2021

If Wozza goes then we’re done I reckon — Jamie Allan (@JfAllan98) August 16, 2021

Or we could lose one of our few players with genuine quality and leadership credentials in exchange for more mediocrity. — Just a (50 year old) Nottingham Lad🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ENG2Stars1Day) August 16, 2021