Nottingham Forest

'I'd reluctantly sell' – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as fresh Joe Worrall update emerges

Published

9 mins ago

on

Southampton are interested in signing Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall this summer, according to Hampshire Live.

The Saints are in the market for a new centre-half after selling Jannik Vestergaard to Leicester City for around £15million last week.

The Premier League side are now said to have their sights on Worrall, as they look to bolster their defensive options.

Worrall has established himself as a hugely important player for Forest over the last two seasons, after returning from a loan spell at Rangers.

The defender endured an injury-hit season last time out, but still ended up winning Forest’s Player of the Year award in a disappointing campaign.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to West Ham, Burnley and Brentford this summer, with Southampton now emerging as a potential destination.

The Saints certainly have a reason to be in for a homegrown, up and coming defender in Worrall, particularly after Vestergaard’s recent departure.

Here, then, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the news as they desperately try and cling onto the centre-half…


