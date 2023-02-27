“I’d really question whether the City Ground is the right destination” – Nottingham Forest casting eyes on Norwich City player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are casting eyes on Norwich City defender Andrew Omobamidele.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that the Premier League outfit will be in the market for defenders this summer if they retain their top flight status.

As such, Forest boss Steve Cooper is said to be sending ‘top spies’ to scout the 20-year-old.

With that in mind, we asked our FLW writers for their thoughts on a potential move to Forest for the player, and whether or not he is ready for the step up to the Premier League.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

From Omobamidele’s perspective it would be a great move if Norwich don’t get promoted.

Forest are a huge club and he would obviously be going from the Championship to the Premier League, which is surely the ambition of any player playing in the second tier.

However, I do question whether or not he’s at the level to contribute week in, week out in the top flight just yet.

As much as his name feels like it has been around for a while, this is his first real season contributing week in week out across the season and although he’ll be a better player as a result, whether that makes him ready for Premier League football instantly i’m not sure.

As a squad player that Cooper could work with and develop, though, it could well be worth pursuing a deal.

Quiz: 23 things literally every Nottingham Forest fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 When were the club founded? 1860 1865 1870 1875

Alfie Burns

The 20-year-old has plenty of ability and I’d expect him to make an impact in the Premier League if he got the chance next season.

There’s not really any rush for him, though, given his age and current standing at Norwich.

Anyone considering Forest as a destination right now needs to be careful, too. They’ve overstocked and too many players have gone there without getting the required level of football this season.

I’d really question whether the City Ground is the right destination for a young, untested centre-back.

Forest does not feel the right environment for Omobamidele right now. If he moves to the Premier League with them, it doesn’t strike me as something that’s going to work.

If the youngster has his eye on a move of any sort, it needs to be the right club. He has time on his side and is in a position where he can be selfish.

Josh Cole

Although Omobamidele has improved as a player this season, it is still too early in terms of his career for him to become a regular starter in the top-flight.

With Forest keeping a close eye on him, the Republic of Ireland international may find it difficult to force his way into the club’s side later this year due to the presence of Felipe, Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna and Willy Boly.

Therefore, instead of making the switch to the City Ground, it could be argued that Omobamidele should stay at Carrow Road this summer.

By continuing to feature week-in, week-out for Norwich, the centre-back will make further strides in terms of his development under the guidance of David Wagner.