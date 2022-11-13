“I’d rather not do it again” – Michael Carrick makes Middlesbrough admission despite Norwich City win

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick is keen not to see his side go behind in games, making this admission to the Northern Echo following their 2-1 victory over Norwich City.

Boro have put themselves on the back foot in two of their previous three league games, with Bristol City striking early last weekend through Andreas Weimann to put the Robins 1-0 up in the 10th minute.

It took until the early stages of the second 45 for Boro to get themselves level with Chuba Akpom claiming the goal – but despite all their pressure in the latter stages of the game – they were unable to grab a winner.

Quiz: What club did Middlesbrough sign these 23 foreign players from?

1 of 23 Víctor Valdés? Barcelona Manchester United Sheffield United AC Milan

This would have been seen as two points dropped by many Boro supporters – and their early setback against Norwich yesterday nearly cost them with Josh Sargent striking in the seventh minute.

However, goals from Riley McGree and Matt Crooks enabled them to claim a big victory at Carrow Road, one that has allowed them to send a statement of intent to the rest of the division following a poor start to the season.

Despite this victory, manager Carrick wasn’t afraid to identify a key weak point with their early concessions providing them with more work to do.

He said: “There were loads of positives to take. I don’t like going behind in the game, and I’d rather not do it again. But it was a good challenge for us to be able to do that.”

The Verdict:

This does seem to be a mental thing and that’s why Carrick will be glad to have the break so he can work on this as well as the players who will only benefit from recharging their batteries.

Not only will this break be physically beneficial for those that aren’t going to Qatar – but also mentally and it’s arguably needed following a difficult start to the 2022/23 campaign.

They were expecting to be in the promotion mix and although Carrick has provided them with a fresh start, they may still be slightly mentally scarred by their poor form under former boss Chris Wilder.

On the other hand, they wouldn’t have wanted this set of games to come to an end considering they have been in very good form recently and would have only climbed the table further on their current trajectory.

But Carrick will see this interval as the ideal time to continue putting his stamp on the first team, something that could enable the Teesside outfit to be even more of a formidable force for the remainder of this term.