Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City News

‘I’d rather keep Pep’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans left uninspired by emerging managerial news

Published

41 mins ago

on

Nigel Clough has held preliminary talks with Birmingham City over becoming Blues’ new head coach, according to reports from Sky Sports.

The club announced last week that Pep Clotet will be leaving his role as head coach at the end of the season, after spending a year in charge of Blues.

The 43-year-old arrived at St. Andrew’s as Garry Monk’s assistant in March 2018 before becoming head coach in the summer, guiding the club to 16th in the Championship table.

How old are each of these 14 current Birmingham City players?

1 of 14

How old is Lee Camp?

But with Clotet set to leave at the end of the season to “explore other coaching opportunities”, Blues will now be on the lookout for potential replacements as they look to finish the campaign on a high.

According to Sky Sports, Clough has held talks with Birmingham over potentially replacing Clotet at St. Andrew’s, following his recent departure from Burton Albion.

The 54-year-old recently left Burton in order to ease the club’s financial position, marking an end to his second spell in charge of the Brewers.

Clough guided Burton to automatic promotion to the Championship in 2016 on a shoestring budget, winning 78 out of 228 games in charge in his second spell.

Having been managing in League One for a number of seasons now, most Birmingham fans have been left uninspired by this news, with Chris Hughton and Slavisa Jokanovic recently being namechecked.

Here, we take a look at Blues fans’ reactions to the news about Clough…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘I’d rather keep Pep’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans left uninspired by emerging managerial news

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: