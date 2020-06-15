‘I’d rather keep Pep’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans left uninspired by emerging managerial news

Nigel Clough has held preliminary talks with Birmingham City over becoming Blues’ new head coach, according to reports from Sky Sports.

The club announced last week that Pep Clotet will be leaving his role as head coach at the end of the season, after spending a year in charge of Blues.

The 43-year-old arrived at St. Andrew’s as Garry Monk’s assistant in March 2018 before becoming head coach in the summer, guiding the club to 16th in the Championship table.

But with Clotet set to leave at the end of the season to “explore other coaching opportunities”, Blues will now be on the lookout for potential replacements as they look to finish the campaign on a high.

According to Sky Sports, Clough has held talks with Birmingham over potentially replacing Clotet at St. Andrew’s, following his recent departure from Burton Albion.

The 54-year-old recently left Burton in order to ease the club’s financial position, marking an end to his second spell in charge of the Brewers.

Clough guided Burton to automatic promotion to the Championship in 2016 on a shoestring budget, winning 78 out of 228 games in charge in his second spell.

Having been managing in League One for a number of seasons now, most Birmingham fans have been left uninspired by this news, with Chris Hughton and Slavisa Jokanovic recently being namechecked.

Here, we take a look at Blues fans’ reactions to the news about Clough…

Shows a massive lack of ambition if they take cloughie — Daz (@dazdcfc30) June 14, 2020

No thank you, that’s all👍🏼 — Kane (@KaneGStyles) June 14, 2020

Not my 1st choice but definitely wouldn’t be disappointed. — Jordan4 💙 (@Craigyj80) June 14, 2020

FFS I despair of the replies on here. The guy's got a track record comparable to Monk but hey-ho facts don't matter and everyone's just writing him off. Bunch of eejits. — Alex James (@alexjhurley) June 14, 2020

No Thanks . Tell him we’re full 👍 — Dan🅿. ️ (➡️❤️⬅️) (@DanP5010) June 14, 2020

I think he would do well. When at Derby he had to sell players and deal with off field issues, I think it would be a good appointment — MarkPBCFC (@MarkPeacock_83) June 14, 2020

No thank you. Stay well away: unless you want league one football @XuandongRen — K C (@KCol2000) June 14, 2020

Not as bad as everyone seems to think imo. Had a very poor burton squad in the championship and did well. With a better squad who knows what he might do — Matty_Blue (@mat468) June 14, 2020

No thank you — JUUUUUUUKE (@thehbomb87) June 14, 2020

I’d rather keep pep — K C (@KCol2000) June 14, 2020

No, no, no, no, no. Just no. Poor record in the Championship. Just no. — KJ Reilloc (@KReilloc) June 14, 2020

I wouldn’t be gutted by that. His style is decent and he’s won promotion a few times. We got Rowett from Burton. Didn’t see much moaning then. — Boy Afraid (@Matt_1976) June 14, 2020