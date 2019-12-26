‘I’d rather have young players than older ones’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans react to fresh transfer news

According to L’Equipe via Sport Witness, Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Nantes defender Nicolas Pallois.

The Frenchman – who has made a total of 73 appearances for the French club – has been a key player this season, helping them climb to fifth in the Ligue 1 standings.

Pallois is a player that Sabri Lamouchi is likely to be familiar with having managed Rennes, with the defender recently playing for Bordeaux, Niort and Laval.

But despite signing a new four-year deal at Nantes in the summer, it is claimed that Forest are keen on Pallois, who looks unlikely to leave next month.

Forest already have an ilk of defenders at the club, with Michael Dawson and Joe Worrall helping Forest boast an impressive defensive record this term, conceding only 23 goals in the Championship.

Can you get 18 out of 18 on this Forest quiz?

1 of 18 How many league goals did Lewis Grabban score for Nottingham Forest last season? 14 15 16 17

But with Dawson’s deal set to expire at the end of the season, and the likes of Yohan Benalouane and Michael Hefele facing uncertain futures at the club, a new centre-half could well be on the radar.

Here, then, we take a look at the Nottingham Forest News Facebook page, to gather fans’ thoughts…

Pete Glover: Looks like we’re getting enough players to form our own league

Dylan Cox: why do we always get rumoured with OAPs, as important as experience is, i’d rather have young players than older ones

Geoff Mitchell: Offload first even if it means paying off the not wanted , then a quality goalscorer please

Nigel Hemsley: Another defender we won’t play.

Paulo Toonzend: Big fan of baffoons from Basford knowing better than Sabri

Remember when no one wanted another keeper!? Samba

Aston Stanley: We dont need defenders

Spencer Paul: What we building an army