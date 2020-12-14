‘I’d question whether they really need him’ – Leeds United keeping tabs on EFL defender: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are said to be interested in a deal to sign MK Dons youngster Matthew Sorinola according to TEAMtalk.

It is also claimed that the likes of West Ham, Newcastle, Bournemouth and Middlesbrough are just some of the other teams interested in landing his signature in the January transfer window.

The full-back has made 17 appearances in all competitions for MK Dons this season, and has clearly made a good impression this term with the League One club.

It remains to be seen as to whether any formal bids have been submitted by the interested parties, as we edge closer to the January transfer window opening in the New Year.

A move to Elland Road could be tempting for Sorinola, with the Whites currently playing their football in the Premier League under the management of Marcelo Bielsa.

But would Sorinola be a good signing for Leeds in January?

We discuss….

Alfie Burns:

There’s a lot of good things to be said about Sorinola and, at 19, he’s got a lot of developing to do.

Leeds have chased this type of signing in the past and they might well do it again, but I’d question whether they really need him.

Leif Davis is kicking around still at Elland Road, looking capable of playing left-back or centre-back.

Kalvin Phillips has said he’s the real deal and the fact he plays the same role as Sorinola tells me that Leeds don’t actually need to make this move.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Leeds sign the teenager as they like to keep their under-23 side fresh, but this might not be the best fit for anyone.

That’s down to Davis.

Jake Sanders:

The fact that Leeds are one of a number of Premier League sides interested in signing Sorinola tells you everything you need to know.

Having made a huge impression whilst at MK Dons, the 19-year-old is clearly destined for great things and I think this is once Marcelo Bielsa should be all over.

Whilst his lack of inexperience would mean he’d be unlikely to see first-team football for some time, Leeds have struggled defensively following their promotion, and are therefore clearly planning ahead.

The last big academy product to come out of the Dons was Dele Alli, and Leeds will be hoping that the defender’s career can follow a similar pattern.

Phil Spencer:

I’m not entirely sure that a move to Leeds United is the best move.

While joining a Premier League club is obviously hugely appealing it’s difficult to see him getting anywhere near the first team at any point in the near future.

The last thing that Sorinola needs is to join a club and be shipped out on loan year after year.

The 19-year-old is certainly a bright prospect and I can see why Leeds are interested, but for the benefit of the player I think he’d be better of staying put or moving to the Championship where he’ll play regularly.