“I’d probably be steering away from” – Blackburn Rovers fan pundit reacts as club eye 51-year-old as Mowbray replacement

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Despite Blackburn Rovers having a relatively successful season this year as they currently sit ninth in the Championship, the future of manager Tony Mowbray is unknown.

The manager’s deal with the club expires at the end of the season and Mowbray revealed there had been a lack of conversation between him and the club about the future.

He also confirmed he had already made a choice about his future although he was waiting to share that until the end of the season.

Despite no official confirmation, it looks likely that Mowbray will be exiting the club this season and Football Insider have reported that former Derby County boss Phillip Cocu is a contender for taking his place.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Blackburn Rovers fan pundit Toby Wilding whether he thinks this is a good potential appointment and he said: “This is one that I’d probably be steering away from in all honesty.

“I mean you look at Cocu’s record in the Championship with Derby and it was hugely underwhelming really especially for someone of his profile. I mean obviously given he left the Rams with the club bottom of the Championship, that does just seem to suggest that it would be a really big risk for Rovers to be turning to him to try and build on a season where they’ve shown signs of being capable of pushing for promotion.

“I think as well you look at some of the candidates that are out there and being touted, they feel like much more convincing names that would certainly go down better with the fans as well and I think that is something that would mean there would be quite a lot of weariness around Ewood Park if this was to be the appointment that Blackburn go on to make.

“So I think if they were to do this it would be one as I say would be a major risk and I don’t think it would be a particularly good reading of the room in terms of what the fans want, which is perhaps not the best thing for the club to be doing right now when you consider the frustration there is at the lack of communication anyway.

“Especially with regards to Mowbray’s own future with him pretty much being the only one who is speaking about that himself, so with all that in mind this isn’t one that I would particularly like to see happen in all honesty.”

The Verdict:

You can’t blame Toby for feeling apathetic about this potential appointment especially given what Blackburn have been able to show this season.

Despite not reaching the play-offs, Blackburn are still only six points from sixth place showing that with a few adjustments and improvements, they could be competing for a play-off position next season.

Furthermore, with Tony Mowbray being popular with the fans and not actually being sacked, the next appointment has to be a strong one from the club.

The 51-year-old didn’t have the best experience with Derby County which is his only other experience of management at Championship level, meaning it has to come into play when considering him as a candidate for the job.

Out of 65 games with Derby the Dutchman won 21, drew 18 and lost 26.