“I’d maybe be looking elsewhere” – Preston North End fan pundit reacts to Chelsea transfer link

Preston North End have been on the hunt for new players for most of the summer transfer window so far, with the Ryan Lowe having released plenty of players at the end of last season.

With the club now undergoing a refresh and with plenty of new faces coming in, it is no surprise to see plenty of players linked with a transfer to Deepdale.

One player that has been a transfer target for the Lilywhites is Dujon Sterling, according to the Evening Standard, with the report stating that Chelsea are also eager to send him out on a short-term deal to continue his development.

Preston are a side that now look to try and implement wing-backs and they’ve been short in that area because of their change to the formation and the fact they have let players leave. Robbie Brady has come in to fill the spot on the left flank and he’s been followed by the addition of Man United youngster Alvaro Fernandez on loan too.

Now, the club are seemingly looking to recruit another wing-back option in Sterling, who does have Championship experience. He spent the 2021/22 campaign on loan with Blackpool and played in 24 league games and having also had a spell with Coventry, playing in League One, he does have experience under his belt.

Despite this, Preston’s Football League World fan pundit Sam Weeden has revealed he isn’t too sure about whether PNE should do business for the player, with the full-back not producing the kind of numbers so far that he would want at Deepdale.

Speaking about the potential transfer deal then, he said:”Dujon Sterling is an interesting one for Preston really, we know he was obviously on loan at our bitter rivals Blackpool last year and he seemed to have a decent relationship with the fans, seemed to do quite well there.

“I think one thing worrying me when I looked at him is that some of his attacking numbers, he didn’t really produce that many assists going forward, he didn’t have that many runs from deep, wasn’t really one of the more attacking full-backs in the position. Obviously they played with a back four, however Ryan Lowe plays with a back five as such or a back three and wing-backs or whatever you want to call it, so we’re really relying on a player who is really good in the final third areas.

“Although he did have better numbers at Coventry, I do think there are better players out there that will probably suit our system, someone like Cyrus Christie who we’ve been linked with, Nathan Byrne, players like that who have that attacking impetus. Having said that, that’s something that he could potentially be coached on and Ryan Lowe has said that he wants to bring in players we can coach to do his system and I think obviously a player coming through at Chelsea is going to have great calibre, great natural ability and I think, you know, if he becomes available or he could be brought in on a permanent basis, I think it could be a really decent signing.

“So, as he is now, he’s probably a player where I’d maybe be looking elsewhere but if he can come in and be coached and improve his game, so we have the attacking input as well as the defensive solidity, I think that’s a player that could be a decent pick up for us.”

The Verdict

Preston North End are certainly right to still be looking for wing-backs and they could do a lot worse than someone like Dujon Sterling from Chelsea this offseason.

Like Sam said, the player doesn’t have the greatest stats when it comes to attacking output. That would be a worry for Ryan Lowe, with the PNE boss keen to ensure his wing-backs get up and down the flank and offer plenty in the final third. Considering how he fared at Blackpool, that might not be the case with the youngster.

However, with the player there is certainly talent there. He looks like if he is given more license to roam forward and is coached well by Ryan Lowe, he could become an even better player. In fact, it would solve an issue of need for North End and make him a better football player for Chelsea, so the deal is win-win.

If a transfer agreement can be reached then, Preston should seriously consider getting a deal done – and if it’s a permanent transfer too, the club would be even happier with that this summer window.