“I’d love to stay” – 28-year-old addresses his immediate Hull City future

Hull City goalkeeper Matt Ingram has expressed his desire to remain at Hull City beyond this summer, during a conversation with Hull Live.

The Tigers possess the option of extending the experienced goalkeeper’s contract by an additional 12 months, with Ingram continuing to impress in the absence of Nathan Baxter.

Appearing 27 times in the Championship this season, Ingram has conceded 33 goals, keeping eight clean sheets in the process.

All in all, Ingram has conceded 75 goals in 74 matches for the Tigers, keeping 27 clean sheets during that time.

Speaking to Hull Live about his contract situation and what he hopes will happen in the summer, Ingram said: “Nothing yet, I’d love to stay here because I love the club.

“We got promoted last year and I’m really enjoying my time, with the new owner coming in it seems like he’s got big aspirations for the club and I’d love to be a part of that.

“I’ve heard nothing but I’d love to stay here. The club has an option on my contract but as yet no conversations have taken place, and it is a case of sitting and waiting.”

The verdict

With Baxter closing in on a return for the Tigers, Shota Arveladze will certainly have to make some big decisions during what remains of this season.

Ingram has proven to be a very dependable figure in recent weeks, whilst he is equally as competent when playing out from the back.

There are some exciting times ahead at Hull with the next season in mind, with the ambitious Acun Ilicali hoping that he can provide the spark needed for the Tigers to progress up the Championship table.

It remains to be seen if Ingram will be a part of this journey, however, he has done all the right things thus far.