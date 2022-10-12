“I’d love to see him get further forward” – Charlton Athletic fan pundit assesses how Fulham loanee is getting on at The Valley

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

With four tiers of professional football in England, loan deals in the EFL are often a key part of a young player’s development in this country.

That has certainly been the case with Steven Sessegnon in recent seasons, with loan spells with the likes of Bristol City, Plymouth Argyle, and now Charlton Athletic.

So far this season for the Addicks, the 22-year-old has made six appearances in League One, but crucially, missed a chunk of games in late august through September with a hamstring injury.

With the youngster’s development in mind, we asked FLW’s Charlton Athletic fan pundit Ben Fleming for his thoughts on what he’s made of Sessegnon at The Valley so far.

“Yeah, I think I’ve been impressed by Steven Sessegnon.” Ben told FLW.

“I can’t say it’s been too many games where he’s really leapt off the page and been a star performer but equally there’s not been games where I’ve felt like he’s let himself down defensively.

“I think any times that there have been defensive let downs is probably more sort of systematic and how the defence is set up rather than any sort of individual errors on his behalf. So I think he’s played well.

“Obviously, I’d love to see him get further forward and get the ball in attacking areas. Sometimes especially with with Kirk, he’s not really someone who’s gonna drive and take a man. So I’d like to see him get on the overlap a bit more. But again, that’s that’s probably more sort of system based and how sometimes slow we are to get the ball into attacking areas.

“I think he’s been solid and hopefully he can keep progressing and push on throughout the rest of his loan.”

The hamstring injury that Sessegnon picked up in late August was a real shame.

He had the rug pulled out from under him just as he was getting going, but fortunately, he has returned to action in recent weeks.

That said, it doesn’t sound as though that has done him any harm, with our fan pundit sounding impressed by the 22-year-old so far.

Of course, our fan pundit would like to see him get forward more but admits this is due to the system deployed and is likely just a natural result of the club being more on the back foot given they’re currently 18th in the league table.

Hopefully, if Garner can lift the club further up the table, they will naturally be more on the front foot and that should give Sessegnon the freedom to get further into attacking areas.