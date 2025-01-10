This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday have identified Ipswich Town's Harry Clarke as a possible target this January.

That is according to a report from the Star, who claim that the Owls have placed Clarke on their list of considerations as Danny Rohl aims to bolster his defensive options.

The report also highlights that the club are at a complicated stage of their transfer window after Rohl had mentioned a lack of communication between himself and his chairman, Dejphon Chansiri.

The transfer business is all up in the air at the moment behind the scenes, but nevertheless, it is understood that they are hoping to sign the Ipswich Town defender.

Clarke has made seven Premier League appearances for the Tractor Boys this campaign, so the club may be looking to loan him out to get the best out of him. He was previously a regular starter in the Championship, so he would arrive at Hillsborough with a decent amount of experience.

Sheffield Wednesday fan reacts to Harry Clarke news

FLW spoke to their Owls fan pundit, Patrick McKenna, who was clearly pleased about the prospect of signing the defender and claimed that he was the perfect profile that they needed at this stage.

"In regards to Harry Clarke, he would certainly be the right callibre and profile of player we would be looking to get in in the centre-back position."

"He has primarily played a lot of football at right-back during his career, but modern football players can play across different positions in the defensive line, and I could easily see him slotting in on the right-hand side where Yan Valery has played without any issues this season."

"He's of a good age aswell, but still, even with his age, he's quite experienced. He's got a good number of appearances at Championship level, performing at a successful team."

"He's played seven times in the Premier League this season, and that really can't be sniffed at. Centre-back is an area where we massively need recruitment and we need it quickly."

"For people to think he's not the right profile, it's a bit of a daft argument, really. He also is good at playing out of defence, he's been able to embrace that shifted, modern game. Of course, that would please Danny Rohl who likes his centre-backs to be able to play out from the back."

"In general, he would be an improvement on the likes of Iorfa, Famewo and Ihiekwe. Even Di'Shon Bernard, he'd probably be at his level."

"If that deal went through, it would be quite an astute deal, and even if it's only until the end of the season, it would certainly improve our defence. I don't think he would be as prone to defensive lapses and switching off as some of our other defenders have been this season."

"Definitely the right profile and I'd love it if we get him on loan this season."

Harry Clarke would come into an ambitious Sheffield Wednesday side

After a season of flirting with relegation, Danny Rohl has done a fantastic job of turning things around and giving the Sheffield Wednesday faithful hope of a solid, top-half finish.

The Owls currently sit 10th in the Championship table, and are just three points outside the play-offs, which is unprecedented given their form last season.

Sheffield Wednesday's last five Championship results Opposition Result Millwall (H) 2-2 D Derby County (H) 4-2 W Preston North End (A) 3-1 L Middlesbrough (A) 3-3 D Stoke City (H) 2-0 W

There are obvious defensive issues, as they have conceded the most goals out of any club in the top half of the table (40), but they counteract that with their goalscoring, having netted 38 in 26 games.

Despite the supposed lack of communication behind the scenes, Danny Rohl seems determined to succeed with this Sheffield Wednesday team, and he will be hoping that he can strengthen his squad even further this month.