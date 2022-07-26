“I’d love him to stay” – Burnley fan pundit issues verdict on Maxwel Cornet transfer latest amid Everton, Nottingham Forest interest

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Burnley fan pundit Joe Skinner is unsure of Maxwel Cornet’s situation with the club.

The former Lyon player has been the subject of intense transfer speculation this transfer window.

But the 25-year old has continued to train and work with the team in an incredibly professional manner and has even been a big presence on the club’s social media profiles.

However, it is this presence that has this supporter wishing the recruitment and management of the club would be more transparent over his transfer situation.

Because the fan pundit would be happy for the team to receive the £17.5 million release clause figure in his contract for a sale in order to reinvest it into the team.

If he is to stay at Burnley, his dressing room presence has been highlighted as a key reason why he would be worth every penny remaining in the squad for the season ahead.

“It’s a weird one with Maxwel going because part of me wants them to say something because they’re doing social media work with him,” Skinner told Football League World.

“They did a great thing with him the other day called ‘Maxy cam’ where he got to take over the camera for the training camp that they had in Portugal and going around filming people.

“And he just looks like a great asset to have around the dressing room and a great personality. Everyone loves him, which is great and can’t be harmful to the spirit whatsoever.

“It can only help and enhance an already core spirit that’s there among the group.

“I’d love him to stay but in terms of the fee that we’d get, even though it’s only a £2.5 million profit on what we paid for him.

“If you look at it from a finance point of view, then the way we’ve been signing players, we could use that £17.5 million to bring in three or four players from the foreign market.”

Burnley have concluded a lot of transfer business ahead of the opening weekend of the Championship season.

But the situation surrounding Cornet remains unclear.

It will be a hot topic of discussion surrounding the club and Vincent Kompany until the window closes next month, or he is eventually sold.

The Verdict

Cornet has acted exemplary throughout the summer and that is highlighted by his willingness to be a part of the team’s social media strategy.

He is an exciting player who gets supporters on his feet with his flair, style and creativity.

He could be a hugely important figure for Kompany if he does remain with the team and could be crucial to a promotion bid this season.

But given he has a relatively low release clause and Premier League interest, it is hard to imagine a scenario in which he remains at Turf Moor beyond the summer.