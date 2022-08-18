“I’d love him to be a permanent signing” – Ipswich Town fan pundit makes Macauley Bonne transfer claim

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

With the transfer window set to close at the start of September, it will be interesting to see whether Ipswich Town opt to engage in some more transfer activity.

Blues manager Kieran McKenna has already bolstered his squad by signing Leif Davis, Marcus Harness, Dominic Ball, Freddie Ladapo, Greg Leigh, Richard Keogh and Tyreece John-Jules this summer.

Although McKenna is currently able to call upon the services of Ladapo, John-Jules and Kayden Jackson, there is a possibility that he could strengthen his options in the striker position.

Macauley Bonne, who spent the previous campaign on loan at Portman Road, could be allowed to leave QPR if they receive a suitable offer for him.

During his temporary spell with the Blues, the forward managed to score 12 goals in League One.

Since returning to Loftus Road earlier this year, Bonne has been utilised as a substitute on three occasions in the Championship.

Following QPR’s defeat to Blackpool on Tuesday, head coach Michael Beale admitted in an interview with West London Sport that he decided to leave Bonne out of the match-day squad for this fixture in order to give fellow striker Sinclair Armstrong the chance to impress.

Making reference to Bonne, FLW’s Ipswich Town fan pundit Henry has admitted that he would open to the prospect of the forward sealing a permanent return to the club if the opportunity presents itself.

Speaking to FLW about the forward, Henry said: “This time last year we were singing his praises.

“You see with him scoring only one goal in 30 at the end it really knocked Ipswich fans.

“I don’t really know where to stand on Macauley Bonne.

“Love him as a player and a fan of the football club, one that we all support and one that he supports and he did manage to play for us.

“We’ve kept the number 18 shirt open in the squad, maybe hinting at a move back for Macauley Bonne.

“It looks like QPR and their manager Beale has moved Bonne down the pecking order behind Armstrong, that’s what you saw from Tuesday night and would it surprise me if he came back?

“No.

“I think he provides good back up and is another good quality option with Ladapo and another striker, hopefully Maja although it’s unlikely it will be Maja but we can dream.

“I’d love him to be a permanent signing, he had a lot of off-field challenges that he and his girlfriend went through which clearly put him into a difficult mental state which came onto the pitch a bit and I do feel bad for him because it’s never nice for anyone to go through that.

“I can see Macauley Bonne back in an Ipswich shirt this year and I would absolutely love for him to be our focal point for this season and next season because there would be nothing better than to see a Town fan and our Town striker taking us back up to the Championship.”