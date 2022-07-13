“I’d love him, I really would” – Coventry City fan pundit identifies Chelsea player as someone Sky Blues should sign

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Coventry City fan pundit Neil Littlewood believes the club should do everything they can to retain the services of Ian Maatsen next season.

The Chelsea player spent the previous campaign on loan with the Sky Blues, where he appeared 40 times in the Championship for the side.

His performances were impressive, but he has already snubbed a move to Dutch side Feyenoord in a bid to fight for his place with the Blues.

While the Coventry supporter believes improving the left wing back position is an absolute must this summer, there is a level of expectation that the 20-year old may not be a realistic transfer target this summer.

However, if he can be persuaded to come back to the club then the fan pundit believes it to be a no-brainer move for Mark Robins.

In the event that Maatsen decides against a move to Coventry, he has claimed that a possible return from Sam McCallum could be an ideal signing to fill the gap in that position instead.

“The one player I’d like us to sign, I don’t know how realistic it is but I’d really like us to bring Ian Maatsen back on loan,” Littlewood told Football League World.

“He looks like he didn’t go on the pre-season tour with Chelsea. There was talk of him going to Dortmund, that’s fell through, talk of him going to Feyenoord, that’s fell through.

“Looks like [Thomas] Tuchel wants him to go out on loan again. Chances are he’ll probably go Brighton, there’s talk that he’ll go there to replace Cucurella if he goes to Man City.

“If not, and there’s any way we could get him in, I’d love him, I really would.

“Left wing back is the spot that I think we need some cover.

“If not him, I think it’s very, very plausible that we could get Sam McCallum back from Norwich on loan at left wing back spot.

“I think that’s the key area that we need to concentrate on in the transfer window, especially and those are two players I think suit exactly what we do at Coventry.”

Robins will be aiming to bridge the gap between the club and the top six places this season, having finished 11 points adrift of the play-off places last campaign.

Their opening game of the new term kicks off on July 31 as the Sky Blues face an away trip to Sunderland.

The Verdict

While Maatsen was an excellent addition 12 months ago, it may not be possible now to retain the Chelsea youngster for another campaign.

He has already snubbed teams with European pedigree, so moving to the Championship may be out of the question.

However, a move for McCallum may be more realistic, with the Norwich player unable to break into the side since joining the Canaries in 2020.

A return to Coventry could be the best move for his career in a bid to earn greater playing time this season.