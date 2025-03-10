This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ruben Selles was appointed as Hull City manager in December after Tim Walter’s swift departure.

The 41-year-old previously managed Reading in League One and Southampton in the Premier League.

In his time so far, he has had to fight against a relegation battle at the MKM Stadium, with the team in danger of falling into the third tier.

Supporters will be hoping the club avoids the drop, and that the club can bounce back with a stronger campaign next year under Selles.

Ruben Selles’ long-term future verdict

When asked whether Selles is in it for the long haul, and a prediction on whether the Spanish boss will still be in charge in three years time, FLW’s Hull fan pundit Ryan Frankish outlined his hope that the manager will stick around.

While he believes it’s hard to predict due to the nature of football these days, he is confident that the 41-year-old has what it takes to bring the Tigers forward long-term.

“I agree with the first half of the question ‘do I think the club’s manager is in it for the long haul or not?’ yes I think he is,” Frankish told Football League World.

“I think he is from his end, but can you see him being the manager in three years’ time? I don’t know.

“Because does anyone really stay in jobs that often now in football? It’s got to be a one in 10.

“I’d love for Ruben Selles to be our manager as he’s shown he can adapt, he’s shown he does have some sort of draw, he can bring players in.

“He did a great job at Reading and that was through trusting youth, which we have lacked in the last couple of years.

Ruben Selles' Hull City record - as of March 9th (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 18 6 5 7 33.33

“So I think he’d be very good for the club, I think he’d be steady for the club, and I think he’d take us in the right direction.

“I’d like to think he’ll be here in three years time.”

Hull are currently 19th in the Championship table, five points clear of the relegation zone with 10 games to go.

Ruben Selles needs to survive relegation before thinking longer-term

Selles was brought in to guide the club to safety after a horrendous start to the campaign under Walter, and so far he’s doing well.

But if the team goes down then there are no guarantees he will be kept on by owner Acun Ilicali.

Hull need to get to the end of this season before they can start thinking longer-term into the next three years.

Selles has built a solid reputation since joining Reading, and he’s shown promise with the Yorkshire outfit, so he has the potential to be a solid long-term appointment if he can keep the team up this year.