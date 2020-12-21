‘I’d look elsewhere’ – Huddersfield Town keen on deal to sign Aston Villa man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town are reportedly keen on signing Aston Villa forward Keinan Davis according to Football Insider.

Davis has made 72 appearances for Aston Villa’s first-team in total, but has found game time hard to come by in Dean Smith’s side this term.

The forward has been restricted to just two league appearances for the Premier League side, and is also attracting interest from the likes of Preston North End and QPR.

A move to Huddersfield could be tempting for the striker as well, with Carlos Corberan’s side in need of signing a striker, with Josh Koroma sidelined for the foreseeable future.

The Terriers are currently sat 12th in the Championship table, and will be eager to put together a positive run of form heading into the New Year .

But would Davis be a good addition to the Huddersfield Town team in the January transfer window?

Ned Holmes:

Bringing in cover for the injured Josh Koroma should be right at the top of their list of January priorities and with that in mind, Davis could be an interesting option.

He has many of the characteristics they will be looking for, while you feel Carlos Corberan would relish a player with his speed, power, and directness.

My issue is that Davis’ goalscoring record doesn’t suggest he will be able to bring the sort of quality in front of goal that the Terriers need.

What they need is someone that can score the sort of goals Koroma was scoring and I’m not sure if the Aston Villa man is that.

He’s someone they should consider but I’d look elsewhere as well.

George Dagless:

Perhaps.

Davis brings power and good holding-up ability but he won’t replace the goals that Josh Koroma’s injury has taken away from Huddersfield.

The Terriers have some good players and I think they’d be better off finding a striker that can score goals in the January window if possible to put chances away.

Davis could bring something in terms of a physical presence up front so I’m not saying don’t bother, I just think signing him and another more prolific player up front could be the way to go here.

Phil Spencer:

This could be a great move.

Keinan Davis is a player who looked like he would become the real deal at Aston Villa but after they secured promotion he struggled to make an impact.

That potential is still there but he definitely needs a move to unlock it.

Huddersfield could be the perfect place to do it. The Terriers need a presence in attack after losing Karlan Grant and this be an ideal move to do that.