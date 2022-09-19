“I’d like to think..” – Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit shares thoughts on potential January interest in Josh Windass

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Accumulating 17 points from their opening nine matches, it has been a strong enough start to the new League One season for Sheffield Wednesday.

Once again, the objective will be promotion for the Owls, with Darren Moore’s side missing out on a Championship return last time out via the play-offs.

Conducting some good business in the summer, familiar faces are continuing to shine above the rest of the division, with Barry Bannan and Josh Windass enjoying a productive start to the campaign.

Sharing his thoughts on whether he could see interest surfacing for Windass when the January transfer window opens, FLW’s Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit James Mappin said: “Yeah, whenever any player is playing well, scoring goals, creating assists, they’re always going to get interest and I think Josh Windass is not immune to that.

“He’s already had interest, albeit from Argentina in the summer which did seem a little bit left field.

“If players are playing well, they are going to generate interest, that’s a testament to how well the players are actually playing, that they are being touted for moves elsewhere.

“I’d like to think that he would want to get the job done, and if Josh Windass is playing well, you’d like to think that the team are playing well and we’d be well up there in terms of vying for an automatic promotion place.

“So, I’d like to think he would want to get the job done with Sheffield Wednesday, but then again, money talks, we all know that and it will all depend on what sort of bids come in.

“I think if he is playing well, Chansiri has shown that he’s not a selling man. We had four bids from Championship clubs in the summer for right at the end of the transfer window, which were all rejected. We don’t know who they were all for and how much those bids were, but it is clear that we want to keep hold of our better players, and if Josh Windass is doing well, then by all means we want to keep him in the blue and white of Sheffield Wednesday.”

The verdict

It is a real shame that Windass missed the vast majority of the last campaign, as he could have been what was needed to secure a return to the second-tier.

Possessing attacking intelligence, an excellent technical ability, bags of pace and lots of desire, Windass certainly ticks a lot of boxes for Moore and Co.

The forward has netted three times and has provided a further four assists in nine matches thus far and is continuing to look a level above the division.

There would be no surprise if interest surfaces once again for the 28-year-old as January edges closer, but whether interest turns into bids is another story completely.