‘I’d like to see you in the Pablo role’ – Many Leeds United fans offer words of encouragement to forward

Ian Poveda impressed from the bench for Leeds United over the weekend, with the winger stepping up in difficult circumstances during a 2-0 defeat in the Welsh capital.

Leeds weren’t at their best in Cardiff and two lapses in concentration allowed Junior Hoilett and Robert Glatzel to wrap up the points for the Bluebirds.

However, Marcelo Bielsa’s decision to hand Poveda a debut off the bench was a positive one, with the 20-year-old showing glimpses of the pace, trickery and craft he could provide from the right.

On the back of his debut, he took to Twitter to address a bittersweet personal moment. It wasn’t the result he and his teammates were chasing, but the pride in pulling on the Leeds shirt for the first time was evident in his message.

Bittersweet moment… Not the result we wanted 😤 but happy to make my debut for @LUFC 💛 #MOT #ALAW pic.twitter.com/Cfiwuegq66 — Iancarlo (@IancarloP) June 22, 2020

And, in response to his update, Leeds’ fans flooded to show their support for the former Manchester City man.

There, many laid out their desire to see him feature more in the Championship for Leeds, with one even stating that he hopes to see him in the role of playmaker, Pablo Hernandez, who was missing in Cardiff with an injury.

Here is a look at a mix of the reaction…

Great to see you on the park fella, a collective day to forget and move on from. Here's hoping you get plenty game time and add another dimension to the squad 👍👍👍 — Bielsa's Cheese Wedge Ultras (@Allcheese1) June 22, 2020

The shining light on the weekend mate, keep up the great work 👌 — Conor McGilligan (@ConorJHMcG) June 22, 2020

Great debut mate, a difficult game to come into and with 11 men behind the ball, you'll get better opportunities and I'm sure you'll be a big part in our promotion push! — Paul LUFC 🇬🇧💙💛🇬🇧 (@Paullufc888) June 22, 2020

Looked sharp👌🏽 — Jordan Grist (@JordanGrist2) June 22, 2020

Great to see your debut, you looked good when you came on. Hopefully many more games not — JT1919💙💛 (@JohnmjtJt1919) June 22, 2020

Great performance and I hope you get a start against Fulham. — spivo (@clivedyer4) June 22, 2020

I thought you did well, personally I'd like to see you in the pablo role if he's not fit — ON ON ON!! 💙💛 (@scotttownend2) June 22, 2020

Great debut. Hope to see you get more game time saturday #MOT💙 — owenjacko26 (@owenjacko26) June 22, 2020

Looked very sharp can’t wait to see you play more 👍💙💛💙 — jason dennison (@jasondennleeds) June 22, 2020