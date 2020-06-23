Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Leeds United

‘I’d like to see you in the Pablo role’ – Many Leeds United fans offer words of encouragement to forward

Published

9 mins ago

on

Ian Poveda impressed from the bench for Leeds United over the weekend, with the winger stepping up in difficult circumstances during a 2-0 defeat in the Welsh capital.  

Leeds weren’t at their best in Cardiff and two lapses in concentration allowed Junior Hoilett and Robert Glatzel to wrap up the points for the Bluebirds.

However, Marcelo Bielsa’s decision to hand Poveda a debut off the bench was a positive one, with the 20-year-old showing glimpses of the pace, trickery and craft he could provide from the right.

Quiz: The tricky 8-question Leeds United trivia quiz: Can you get 8/8?

1 of 8

What is Elland Road's current capacity?

On the back of his debut, he took to Twitter to address a bittersweet personal moment. It wasn’t the result he and his teammates were chasing, but the pride in pulling on the Leeds shirt for the first time was evident in his message.

And, in response to his update, Leeds’ fans flooded to show their support for the former Manchester City man.

There, many laid out their desire to see him feature more in the Championship for Leeds, with one even stating that he hopes to see him in the role of playmaker, Pablo Hernandez, who was missing in Cardiff with an injury.

Here is a look at a mix of the reaction…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘I’d like to see you in the Pablo role’ – Many Leeds United fans offer words of encouragement to forward

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: