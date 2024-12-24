This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Huddersfield Town are finding their feet in League One.

After suffering a shock promotion from the Championship last season, along with Birmingham and Rotherham, Huddersfield find themselves in League One currently and their quest for a return to the second tier continues.

Michael Duff was appointed as manager in the summer, but with the competitiveness of the league, it was no guarantee that the Terriers would earn promotion immediately.

The season is now approaching its halfway mark, and Huddersfield sit just outside the automatic promotion places that are occupied by Birmingham and Wycombe.

Duff has one of the biggest budgets in the league and some of the most talented players, but there is still work to be done. With January around the corner, he has some big decisions to make regarding potential incomings as well as trimming his current squad.

Huddersfield Town fan talks January wishes

Football League World asked their Huddersfield Town fan pundit, Graeme Rayner, to outline the perfect January transfer window, and this is what he said.

"The perfect 2025 January transfer window. What would it look like? I would say we should look at signing two strikers. We're linked heavily with Joe Taylor, who we nearly brought in the summer from Luton. I'd like to see us sign him, and then I'd like to see us sign perhaps a big, solid striker that goes alongside him."

"If we could get someone who's a 6ft 2, 6ft 3 striker and is physical, aggressive and robust, that would be awesome. I'd also say that it's clear that we need strengthening in both wing-back positions. If we can find someone that could play either side as a wing-back, that would be really useful."

"The other aspect that we can't underestimate is the importance of trimming some fat, cutting down some dead wood. Bojan Radulovic, Freddie Ladapo, any of those players could be moved on."

"Just try and get some players off the books that are perhaps taking up a squad space and taking up a wage that really we could do without. If we can move them out, either on loan or permanently, that would be really good aswell."

Joe Taylor is a player that has been linked with a move to Huddersfield for a while now, as there was plenty of talk in the summer of the Terriers pursuing a move for the striker, but nothing materialised.

It was reported in September that Huddersfield believed a £2 million fee would be enough to tempt Luton to sell, and will likely try again in January.

Taylor would be a great signing for Huddersfield, as he has previously shown good qualities in front of goal in the EFL, having scored regular goals for Colchester United and Lincoln City on loan.

Joe Taylor's previous League One stats, as per transfermarkt Apps Goals Assists 27 10 3

The 22-year-old is clearly not favoured by Rob Edwards at Luton, so a move to Yorkshire makes sense for all parties involved.