‘I’d like to report a murder’ – These Brentford fans react to attacker moment

When Brentford visited Bristol City on New Year’s Day, it wasn’t expected that the visitors would be heading home towards London with a 4-0 victory under their belts.

The front three for the Bees, consisting of Said Benrahma, Ollie Watkins and Bryan Mbeumo, tore the Robins apart.

In the aftermath of their victory. a video of Said Benrahma doing a rainbow flick over the head of City’s Adam Nagy before running past him and retrieving the ball has gone viral.

During the game, Mbeumo poked home just six minutes in after the ball had fallen to him inside the box, before City centre-back Ashley Williams was shown a straight red card for bringing Watkins down as he made a bee-line for the goal.

Benrahma doubled the Bees’s advantage when he got in between two Robins players and managed to chip the ball over the advancing Dan Bentley and into the net.

In the final ten minutes, Watkins hit the third and fourth goals as he was in the right place to slot in from close range and ensure that all three points were heading back to London.

Here, we take a look at the reaction from Brentford fans to the skill used by Benrahma during the game…

Hello. Is that the police? I’d like to report a murder — Simon Cowley (@smcowley) January 1, 2020

Ah, is that why Gary Johnson’s kid lost his rag at FT? Love it Saïd.🐝 — Luis Adriano (@LuisAdrianoUK) January 1, 2020

Oh that is filth 🔥🔥 — Jacob Yates (@JYates456) January 1, 2020

I thought these were extinct. — Jake Davies (@jadaviies) January 2, 2020

@fin_the_shark I’d take me boots off and walk in — Garry Hoodwin (@HarrryGoodwin) January 1, 2020

😂unbelievably good , must be on soccer AM every week ! — Brentford Nut (@townsbrook) January 2, 2020

He should be sent off for that pure filth — Andy Heath (@andy_heath7) January 2, 2020