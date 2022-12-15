“I’d like him to stay” – Wigan Athletic fan pundit gives verdict on Huddersfield Town loanee

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rarmani Edmonds-Green has found regular minutes limited since his move to Wigan Athletic.

The 23-year-old joined the Latics on loan from Huddersfield Town in early September, despite starting a number of the Terriers’ early games under Danny Schofield.

But the defender endured a frustrating start to life at the DW Stadium and after missing out on the matchday squad for much of his first few weeks at the club, he finally made his debut at the end of October.

The World Cup break came at the wrong time for Edmonds-Green as he made his first starts in the two games prior to the hiatus, but was back to the bench for the 1-1 draw with Millwall on Saturday in Kolo Toure’s first game in charge.

It is his fifth loan spell away from the John Smith’s Stadium, having previously had stints with the likes of Bromley and Swindon Town, while he also helped Rotherham United to promotion from League One last season during his time at the New York Stadium.

Edmonds-Green will be hoping to impress Toure, a former centre half himself as a player, but if his game time continues to be restricted it will raise questions over whether his loan deal should be terminated in January.

But FLW’s fan pundit Adam Pendlebury believes that Edmonds-Green has shown potential and should remain in Lancashire.

“He’s barely featured, he did feature in three or four games before the World Cup break and he was on the bench on Saturday versus Millwall,” Adam said.

“I wouldn’t send him back. I think personally when he has played, he’s looked good.”

“I think the fact he’s right footed would count against him in a back four because the right centre back Whatmough is also right footed, so I think he prefers to play a left footed centre half alongside in Curtis Tilt.

“He can cover a number of positions so I would like him to stay in January.

“I think he had a couple of niggles early on hence the reason why he didn’t play, but when he has featured he’s looked good to me so I’d like him to stay.”

The verdict

From a Wigan point of view, it makes sense for Edmonds-Green to stay.

The Latics only have Jack Whatmough, Jason Kerr and Curtis Tilt as their other centre half options, so they would be light if he were to leave and they suffered injuries or suspensions.

But from a Huddersfield perspective, it makes little sense to allow Edmonds-Green to remain with Wigan if he is going to feature so infrequently as it will not be good for his development.

There is also an argument to suggest that they should not be strengthening a relegation rival, with the Latics currently sitting five points above the Terriers.

But as Adam says, he offers cover in defence for Wigan and has shown his ability when given the opportunity, so if he is not recalled by Huddersfield, they should keep him for the rest of the season.