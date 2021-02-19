‘I’d like him to stay’ – Huddersfield Town player’s future at the John Smith’s Stadium: Fan’s Voice

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Fan’s Voice’ series, where we gather original opinions from those closest to the clubs concerned on matters surrounding their team and share them with a wider audience…

Huddersfield Town have a number of players that could be set to leave the club at the end of the 2020/21 season, with new contracts yet to be agreed.

Isaac Mbenza is one of those players that are out-of-contract in the summer, and it could be an interesting few months ahead to see whether any potential agreement is reached.

Mbenza has made 29 appearances for Carlos Corberan’s team this term, and has chipped in with five goals and eight assists in all competitions.

But his good run of form hasn’t been able to stop Huddersfield Town from falling down the second-tier standings at an alarming rate, with the Terriers sat 19th, and just five points clear of the relegation zone.

Football League World’s Huddersfield Town fan Graeme Rayner has issued his thoughts on Mbenza’s performances so far this season, and was keen to see the club offer him a new contract before it is due to expire.

“Mbenza is one of the few reasons to be cheerful. If we can negotiate the right package, I’d like him to stay. If he’d had a goalscoring centre forward to supply, his stats this season would be superb and we might be further up the table.”

Huddersfield are set to return to action at the weekend, when they take on promotion-chasing Swansea City, in what is likely to be a tough test for Carlos Corberan’s side at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Our verdict:

I have to agree with him here. Mbenza has been one of the rare bright sparks for Huddersfield Town this season, and it’s not surprising to hear that he’s keen to see him renew his contract with the club.

The 24-year-old will surely have other clubs interested in landing his signature heading into the summer after his strong run of form in recent months.

Therefore, it should be a no-brainer for the Terriers to offer him a new contract at the earliest of opportunities. However, that could depend on which division Huddersfield Town are playing their football in next season, as you would imagine that Carlos Corberan would move on a number of players to adjust to life in the third-tier.