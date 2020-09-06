‘I’d laugh if I wasn’t crying’ – Plenty of Birmingham City fans react to weekend result

Birmingham City were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on Saturday as they fell to defeat against League Two side Cambridge United.

It was a bitterly disappointing display from Blues and they’ll have been hoping to have produced a better performance with the season starting in just one week from now.

Aitor Karanka will hope for an improved performance in the opening weekend of the season, but he will know that not everyone in the squad is fit yet to start for Birmingham.

Blues take on Brentford on the opening day and will hope that they can beat last season’s play-off finalists who just missed out on a place in the Premier League after a brilliant campaign.

With a morale boost needed in the next week leading up to the start of the season, here’s how Birmingham fans reacted to the defeat on Saturday…

Before the bedwetters come in, we’re without a forward and a winger. Can’t take too much from the game. We’ll be fine. — Connor (@cdbcfc_) September 5, 2020

Embarrassing lol Relegation battle here we come… — CHRIS KEEN (@totallykeen) September 5, 2020

1 shot at home against League 2 opponents lmao release Lakin we wont get money for him — Swanny (@Swanny1875) September 5, 2020

I’d laugh if I wasn’t crying — BCFC FANS FORUM (@bcfansforum) September 5, 2020

pathetic, serves us right for going in to a game with no striker. embarrassing — Ben (@benjooo99) September 5, 2020

On a positive it was only 1 goal on our not winning at home run to the normal 3 conceded…..its gone now 1 less thing to worry about lets start a fresh next week and get a home win for a change….KRO — Stephen Rowley (@StephenRowley69) September 5, 2020

Need a lot more experience up front.

I’d never judge a goalkeeper on a single error, Camp is a good example of a bad start but Prieto’s distribution and overall game doesn’t fill me with confidence going forward.

Let’s hope we make these new signings soon. — Dav (@custardcream81) September 5, 2020