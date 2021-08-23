‘I’d keep him’ – Rhian Brewster’s future at Sheffield United amid exit talk: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rhian Brewster and Ollie Burke may be the subject of outgoing transfers at Sheffield United before the 31st August transfer deadline, according to The Sun.

Jokanovic has persevered with Brewster through out pre-season and the former Liverpool man grabbed his first goal for the club in the League Cup first round victory over Carlisle United, however it would seem the Serbian would rather offload the England youth international and reinvest the money in the squad.

The Blades poor start to the season looks to have flared up a late thirst to freshen up the squad, with Aaron Ramsdale’s big money move to Arsenal and now Brewster’s potential exit building a kitty for Jokanovic to bring in his own personnel.

Here, we get the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers on whether Sheffield United should keep or sell Rhian Brewster in this transfer window…

George Dagless

I personally think he’d be worth keeping around and trying to improve but if Slavisa Jokanovic doesn’t fancy him then perhaps they’ll have to let him go.

He’s a good player with lots of talent and for the right club I genuinely feel he could be a fine striker, it’s just evident the Blades might not be that club now.

Certainly, I think they could keep him and try and work with him to get the best out of him, also protecting against a financial loss if they sold him now and he did then improve, but I suppose they can only deal with what they can see right now.

If Jokanovic wants to move him on then that is the manager’s call and the Blades will have to cut their losses.

Alfie Burns

I’d keep him despite the reports that Jokanovic is willing to use his sale to fund an overhaul.

Brewster is still young and has plenty of his career ahead of him. Sheffield United are unlikely to recoup any of the £23.5m it took to sign him from Liverpool, so it seems like a really bad long-term decision.

He can offer plenty this season, too. He isn’t the sole reason that the Blades are struggling in the Championship. There are plenty of his teammates that aren’t pulling their weight.

We’ve seen before that Brewster can score goals at this level and, over time, he will rediscover that again in a Sheffield United shirt.

For what it is worth, there’s the need for Sheffield United to clear out some of the deadwood at the club. Brewster just doesn’t feel like he fits into that category. He should be part of the plans moving forwards.

Billy Mulley

Rhian Brewster has been rather unspectacular since his move from Liverpool last season, but I believe it is a bit too premature to be calling for his exit just yet.

Yes, his goalscoring record since arriving at The Blades is nowhere near good enough, however, his decline on the goalscoring front matches Sheffield United’s slump.

Sheffield United will come good this season, and despite their awful start to this Championship season, they will start to create more chances for the young striker.

We have seen when he was at Swansea that he has a knack for scoring goals, and when operating within a side full of confidence, then he will start to impress.

It is not the start that both Brewster himself and Sheffield United would have hoped for, but there is certainly scope for him to improve this season.

Sometimes all it takes is a goal, and he will be hoping to net his first, in the league, sooner rather than later.

