‘I’d have my doubts’ – Birmingham City eye transfer move for Championship player: The verdict

Birmingham City are interested in signing Chris Gunter when his contract with Reading FC expires, according to Laurie Whitwell at The Athletic.

Gunter is committed to Reading until the end of the 2019/20 campaign, but this latest update teases that Birmingham are interested in the 30-year-old, who may also hold talks with Neil Warnock and Middlesbrough.

Neil Warnock wanted Chris Gunter at Cardiff + talks now expected at Boro. Gunter has extended Reading contract to end of season but could leave on a free this summer after 8yrs. Birmingham also interested. Smart guy, gave analysis on Luke Shaw here:https://t.co/K0XtTrskHy — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) June 23, 2020

So, would he be a good addition at Birmingham for the 2020/21 season?

Our writers discuss…

George Harbey

I’d have my doubts if Blues signed Gunter to be honest.

Gunter is obviously a really experienced player who is still only 30, and he’ll feel that he still has a lot to offer in the Championship.

He may not be the most exciting player going forward, but he’s solid defensively and gives his all on a weekly basis, which could make him a useful addition on a free transfer.

But do Blues need another right-back? Maxine Colin is arguably one of the best in the league, and Wes Harding is also a talented player who has many years ahead of him.

They need to recruit wisely and not sign players just for the sake of it.

George Dagless

Potentially.

He’s played at this level for years and knows what it takes, whilst he’s got a good level of natural fitness and he is not going to cost a bomb so that all works in this deal’s favour.

On the other hand, he’s coming to the end of his career and I think Blues fans might question whether he is the sort of signing that could help them challenge for the play-offs in the seasons to come.

He has great experience of challenging at the sharp end but hasn’t done so with Reading for a while and I think if he comes in they’ll be looking to use him as a squad player and nothing more.

If he’s happy with that then it’s worth a go.

Jacob Potter

I’m not convinced he’d be a good addition to their team.

Gunter has struggled for consistent minutes with Reading this season due to the form shown by Andy Yiadom, and I don’t think he’d be a regular starter with Birmingham City either.

Maxime Colin has shown that he’s a reliable option to have in the starting XI, and I can’t see Gunter getting ahead of him in the team at this moment in time.

A move to Middlesbrough would be better suited for Gunter, and I would steer clear of this deal if I was Birmingham as it wouldn’t be a move that suits either party in my eyes.