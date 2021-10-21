‘I’d have liked him’ – Derby County man makes claim about deal for Swansea midfielder

Jamie Paterson bagged another goal and an assist as Swansea turned over title-challenging West Brom on Wednesday night and it led Derby defender Curtis Davies to tell Sky Sports (via Derbyshire Live) that he would have ‘liked him back’ at Pride Park.

Davies himself has had a solid start to the new season, featuring in 13 matches for Derby and becoming a reliable face in the centre of defence for his club.

Despite his age, he’s been turned to often by Wayne Rooney, as the side have struggled at the bottom of the table thanks to a points deduction due to administration.

The 36-year-old though has channeled his years of experience onto the field so far this season, popping up with two goals and being a brick wall in defence for the Rams. He helped his club to a point against Luton and a few days earlier managed to keep a clean sheet, as the second tier side kept Preston at bay.

One issue for the Rams though this year so far has been injuries and goals. The Derby side do have attacking players to choose from but with the side struggling, they’ve had to turn to a lot of younger players – and with Jamie Paterson having bagged five goals and four assists so far from his attacking midfield role, it’s led Davies to claim to Sky Sports (via Derbyshire Live) that he would like him back at Pride Park. He said: “I’d have liked him back at Derby.

“He’s able to do the 1% of things a lot of players in this league can’t do. He is able to have the bottle to try and find that needle pass, and also execute it.”

Paterson has certainly been in fine form so far this year and has stood out as one of Swansea’s better players during this campaign. With his vision and finishing ability, he has been able to not only contribute in attack himself but tee up his teammates too.

His performances could help Swansea up the table – and it’s left his former club mate wishing that they had such a brilliant weapon in their own arsenal.

The Verdict

Jamie Paterson has been a force to be reckoned with so far this year and it’s no wonder Curtis Davies has been full of praise for him. With his goals and assists, he is such a valuable asset for Swansea to have.

If they are to be a success this season, it could definitely depend on the attacking midfielder. If he can keep performing the way he did against West Brom though, then the Swans have nothing to worry about.