“I’d go Mick McCarthy or Warnock” – Reading FC fan pundit makes claim over potential Paunovic replacement

FLW’s Reading FC fan pundit Johnny Hunt has had his say over who the club’s next manager should be, if Veljko Paunovic is sacked.

The Royals are enduring a miserable run of form that has seen them lose seven league games in a row, which has led to speculation over the future of the manager.

Paunovic remains at the helm, and took training on Tuesday despite suggestions he was on the verge of being let go.

But Johnny Hunt, our FLW fan pundit, believes the club needs to go with an experienced head if they are about to replace the boss.

“Big if, isn’t it, if he does go. Interim, probably Gilkesy, would be a good step-in until we get a more permanent person, to the end of the season,” Hunt claimed to Football League World.

“Personally, I’d go Mick McCarthy or [Neil] Warnock. What an end to his career, keeping Reading up, a club he’s probably hate for a long time.

“But anyone with experience it needs to be now to get us out of this rut before it’s too late. We’ve got the squad, we can do it. We just need to be better organised and the current manager can’t do that.”

Warnock and McCarthy are both out of work at the moment so could both be approached by Reading if the club were looking for a new manager.

Reading are outside the bottom three, but face Peterborough United this evening who could leapfrog the Royals if they win.

That would leave Reading 22nd in the table and still without a win since November 27.

Tonight’s game will have massive implications for the relegation battle for this season, with Derby County also in the battle to stay up.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm.

The Verdict

McCarthy and Warnock could best be described as a safe pair of hands.

Both have bags of experience in the Championship and know what it takes to succeed in the division.

However, their recent performances at previous clubs have left a lot to be desired.

Their old school style of football isn’t quite as effective as it used to be, but remains incredibly sore on the eyes.

But if either of them manage the results to keep Reading up, then fans won’t care what type of football is played at the Madejski for the rest of the campaign.