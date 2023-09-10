Highlights Birmingham City has been in the Championship for too long and is overdue a stint in the Premier League.

American businessman Tom Wagner has emerged as the new chairman and has made exciting changes to the club, including signing successful loanees and exciting new arrivals.

Fans are pleased with the impact Wagner has had so far and are optimistic about the future, hoping that the good times will continue.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

When it comes to clubs that have been in the Championship for a long time - perhaps too long - Birmingham City are one of those that are perhaps overdue a stint in the top flight of English football.

The Blues have not graced the Premier League since 2011 when they were relegated under the management of Alex McLeish, and the last six seasons have seen the Midlands outfit finish in the bottom half of the Championship every single year.

Frustration over the Far East ownership of the club and their lack of investment in recent years has boiled over in recent times, and after past failed takeover attempts from various consortiums, Birmingham now seemingly have their saviour.

What is Birminghan City's current ownership situation?

American businessman and hedge fund manager Tom Wagner emerged from the shadows earlier in the year to agree a deal with Birmingham Sports Holdings to purchase a 24 per cent share of their ownership as well as Vong Pech's whole 21.64 per cent stake.

Wagner was eventually being confirmed as the new chairman in July, with Garry Cook joining as CEO and there is scope to complete a full 100 per cent takeover when the time is right, with Birmingham Sports Holdings still the majority shareholder.

The club's business has been exciting since a deal was agreed for Wagner to arrive, with successful loanees tied up on permanent deals, exciting new arrivals landed and results on the pitch being positive as well, with three wins and two draws from their first five Championship matches of the season.

And going into the international break John Eustace's side are one of two unbeaten clubs left in the second tier of English football - Preston North End being the other.

Wagner's wealth of contacts has also managed to get NFL superstar Tom Brady on board at the Blues as well, with the seven-time Super Bowl champion becoming a minority investor at the club last month as well as being the chairman of the new advisory board.

How has life under Tom Wagner and Tom Brady been for Birmingham City?

There are certainly good vibes among the supporters at the club, and FLW's Birmingham City fan pundit Mike Gibbs is on Cloud Nine when it comes to the Wagner revolution at St Andrew's - with his main hope being that the good times are sustained and not just a flash in the pan.

"I'm incredibly pleased," Mike told Football League World.

"I don't think you could've wished as a Blues fan for it to have gotten any better.

"I think they've done a brilliant job, they haven't really put a foot wrong and it's just great to see.

"If you had to mark it out of 10 I think I'd give it a 10/10 - there's a lot of optimism in the club now which we've not had in over 10 years, and I think Blues fans are just delighted by it.

"We don't ask for much, and to see what they've done in such a short space of time has been a real breath of fresh air, so I'm absolutely chuffed and delighted with the impact they've had and long may it continue."