‘I’d expect him to go’ – Exclusive: David Norris makes claim over transfer tussle involving Portsmouth and Charlton Athletic

Former Portsmouth midfielder David Norris has stated that he believes Jayden Stockley could join the club this summer, during an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The Preston North End striker has been linked with a move to both Portsmouth and Charlton Athletic in recent weeks, with it being said that both sides have submitted bids for the player who appears likely to leave Deepdale.

Stockley spent the second half of last season on loan with Charlton and hit eight goals in 22 games as the Addicks narrowly missed out on a play-off place in Sky Bet League One.

The 27-year-old frontman previously played for Pompey whilst he was on loan from his then parent club Bournemouth and could well be keen on moving closer to his hometown of Poole after being at Preston since January 2019 after his move from Exeter City.

Now, Norris has claimed that he feels the player would indeed be keen on a return to Fratton Park, with the former Pompey man stating the following to FLW recently on the matter:

“With Portsmouth, and this comes from even before I joined them, they come across as a big club, you know, their fans have always had that reputation.

“I still think it’s regarded as a big club, so I think they have more than enough pull to get him in.

“He’s had limited opportunities where he is now and I’d expect him to go this summer, but at the same time, Charlton is a big club as well.

“It’ll probably come down to the financials and where he wants to live, but I don’t see too much difference between the two clubs. But the Pompey supporters could be a big pull for him.”

Stockley has only found the back of the net on eight occasions since moving to Preston and is now into the final year of his current contract with the Lancashire outfit.