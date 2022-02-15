‘I’d expect Forest to be looking for around £25m’ – Nottingham Forest fan pundit issues Brennan Johnson valuation claim

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest had a very busy January transfer window, with several new additions coming in to strengthen Steve Cooper’s squad as they look to win promotion.

However, you could argue the best bit of business the Reds did was keeping hold of Brennan Johnson amid plenty of Premier League interest.

The 20-year-old forward has enjoyed a brilliant season so far and he is really excelling at the moment, with his strike against Stoke over the weekend Johnson’s fifth goal in six games.

Even though he will finish the season at the City Ground, it feels inevitable he will depart if Forest don’t go up, particularly as Johnson will have just 12 months left on his contract.

And, despite that contract situation, Nottingham Forest fan pundit Des Oldham believes the East Midlands outfit will still be able to command a significant fee for the academy graduate due to his talent.

“It seems to be increasing with every passing game. His performances are just getting better and better, the assists and goals are coming too which are a major factor in Forest’s season so far.

“Come the end of the season, I’d expect Forest to be looking for around £25m. If they don’t make it to the Premier League then £25m seems realistic, when you look at players like Ollie Watkins who has left Brentford in the past.

“I think you’re buying more than just potential with Johnson.”

The verdict

Johnson has been outstanding this season but he has taken his game to a new level in recent weeks, so you can expect plenty of interest if Forest don’t go up.

He is already regarded as one of the top talents outside the Premier League and even with his contract situation, Forest will hope to create an auction to ensure they get the sort of fee mentioned.

Obviously, in an ideal world they will win promotion and Johnson will sign a new deal, so we still don’t know how this will play out.

