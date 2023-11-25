Highlights Wrexham's strong performance in the National League last season has put them in contention for promotion in League Two.

Despite some early defensive struggles, Wrexham has only lost three matches so far in the league.

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman believes Wrexham is guaranteed at least a playoff spot and has the potential to secure one of the three automatic promotion spots.

Wrexham have been the talk of football for the last couple of years due to their takeover by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, and their hope to win as many promotions as possible is going pretty well.

The Red Dragons navigated through the tricky passage that is the National League last season, blowing away most of the division and holding off the spirited challenge of Notts County to win the title, ending their 15-year stay in the fifth tier of English football.

Phil Parkinson didn't add too much to his squad over the summer transfer window, but the continuity of the North Wales outfit's good form has put them in with a shout of promotion come the end of the season.

How have Wrexham been getting on in League Two?

With the likes of Elliot Lee and Paul Mullin still at the club, Wrexham's attacking unit was never going to be in question, but the early stages of the 2023-24 season saw a lot of goals leaked in what was a very steep learning curve.

Wrexham leaked five goals to MK Dons in a 5-3 loss on the opening day of the season, and just a few weeks later they were involved in a 10-goal thriller at the Racecourse Ground when drawing 5-5 with Swindon Town.

Parkinson's side have only lost three times in the league so far, but the second of those defeats was away at rampant Stockport County, who smashed the Red Dragons 5-0 at Edgeley Park to continue their own hot streak.

And after going eight matches unbeaten, which included a massive 2-0 win away at old rivals Notts County, their form was finally snapped by Accrington Stanley this past weekend, but that result still only left them in fourth position in League Two, some eight points behind league leaders Stockport but level on points with Luke Williams' Magpies who are in third.

Will Wrexham finish in the top seven of League Two in 2023-24?

One of Sky Sports' prominent Football League pundits and commentators, former Wolves and West Brom striker Don Goodman, believes that Wrexham are a guarantee for at least a play-off spot, but they could go one better and secure one of the three automatic spots from what he's already seen of them this season.

"The Wrexham story is a great one, considering their recent history," Goodman said.

"Like Reading, Wrexham have been through the mill and stuck it out in non-league for so long.

"They then got taken over by Hollywood stars and had all the publicity that comes with that.

"It's not easy - just look at Salford, who have been trying to get out of League Two for a few years. It's a tough league with tough opposition.

"Stockport look nailed-on, Mansfield are flying and Notts County are doing well.

"It might be a fight between Wrexham and Notts County, ironically.

"They had that ding-dong battle last season, and now they're fighting for third.

"I'd expect both of them to be in the top seven, that's for sure."