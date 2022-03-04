“I’d err on the side of caution” – Millwall fan pundit speaks out on potential Benik Afobe transfer

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After joining on loan from Stoke City in the summer, Benik Afobe has quickly established himself as a fan favourite at The Den.

The 29-year-old has made 26 appearances for the Lions this season, scoring six goals and registering two assists.

It is his hard work off the ball, though, that has led to admiration from many in South London.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett has even suggested that he would like to sign the forward permanently in the summer.

With that being said, we asked FLW’s Milwall fan pundit Ryan Loftus his thoughts on a permanent move to The Den for Afobe this summer.

“Benik Afobe has become a fan favourite quite quickly despite being a loan player this season,” Ryan told FLW.

“His work rate and work ethic are really appreciated by the fan base and he seems to buy into what it is to be a Millwall player.

“In terms of signing him permanently, I’d err on the side of caution.”

“He’s arguably past his prime and hasn’t been incredibly prolific this season despite maybe not getting as many chances created as he’d expect.

“Rowett wanted young, upcoming, strikers in January and I would hope he’d stick to that in the summer window.

“I don’t think Benik Afobe fits that mould for Millwall.”

The Verdict

Benik Afobe hasn’t had the most prolific campaign in South London, but that being said, he has still contributed to a Millwall side that are chasing down a play-off place.

His six goals and willingness to work hard for the team have earned him praise from fans at The Den and that’s why Gary Rowett has said publicly he would like to sign him permanently.

That being said, our fan pundit Ryan makes an excellent point regarding Afobe’s age, and Millwall’s desire to sign a young, hungry striker in January.

I don’t think Millwall fans would be unhappy with this deal in the summer providing the finances were right, however, I think they’d also expect to see some other incomings that may be able to contribute more on the goal front.

This is certainly one to watch as the summer transfer window approaches.