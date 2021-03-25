Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cardiff City

‘I’d drive him there myself’, ‘Stupid money’ – These Cardiff City fans react as player linked with summer transfer exit

Published

11 mins ago

on

Cardiff City’s Will Vaulks is attracting interest ahead of the summer transfer window, with Norwich City supposedly monitoring the midfielder.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who claim that the Canaries have watched Vaulks for some time and are ready to step up their interest in the player this summer, when they are likely to be a Premier League club.

The update claims that the player is valued at £7m, which would represent a significant profit for the Bluebirds after they signed Vaulks from Rotherham for just over £2m.

Whilst the 27-year-old has been an important figure for the Welsh side this season, featuring in 36 league games, most fans believe that this would be a very good deal for the club, as it will give Mick McCarthy more room to make his own signings.

Here we look at some of the reaction the transfer news from a section of the fans on Twitter…


