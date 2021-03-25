‘I’d drive him there myself’, ‘Stupid money’ – These Cardiff City fans react as player linked with summer transfer exit

Cardiff City’s Will Vaulks is attracting interest ahead of the summer transfer window, with Norwich City supposedly monitoring the midfielder.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who claim that the Canaries have watched Vaulks for some time and are ready to step up their interest in the player this summer, when they are likely to be a Premier League club.

The update claims that the player is valued at £7m, which would represent a significant profit for the Bluebirds after they signed Vaulks from Rotherham for just over £2m.

Do Cardiff City and Swansea City have these 10 things in common?

1 of 10 Both clubs have played in the Premier League in the past five years. Yes No

Whilst the 27-year-old has been an important figure for the Welsh side this season, featuring in 36 league games, most fans believe that this would be a very good deal for the club, as it will give Mick McCarthy more room to make his own signings.

Here we look at some of the reaction the transfer news from a section of the fans on Twitter…

We should be taking that all day. I like Vaulks but that’s stupid money 😂 https://t.co/6IenGL3QcU — Si (@Simon1927) March 25, 2021

Does he need help packing? 🤣🤣 https://t.co/H9YsxxcE8I — jamie o'connell (@jamieoconnell12) March 25, 2021

Be foolish not to accept that sort of money for him https://t.co/AZrgIBSULw — Jack Price (@Jackpricey_) March 25, 2021

If we get £7m for Vaulks after we got £9m for Zohore then I have no idea about how much players are worth anymore https://t.co/DtVsHoYHov — Three Little Birds (@ThreeBluebirds_) March 25, 2021

😂🤣😂 look at this by here now. If vaulks is a target for 7mil as much as he does for us I’d drive him there myself. https://t.co/EpRPXRV1cP — Keiron White (@kw14ccfc) March 25, 2021

Knowing city they will cash in if true — Ryan O'Dell (@RyanODell75) March 25, 2021