‘I’d drive him there’ – Many Derby County fans react to potential player departure

Millwall are interested in a loan move for Derby County left-back Scott Malone, according to South London Press’ Richard Cawley.

Malone is no stranger to those at The Den, having played for Millwall over 70 times during a three-year spell at the club between 2012 and 2015.

The 29-year-old has since endured spells at Cardiff, Fulham and Huddersfield Town, and now plys his trade for Phillip Cocu’s Derby County.

Malone has featured 56 times for Derby since being brought to Pride Park by Frank Lampard last summer, but has fallen out of favour under Cocu somewhat.

He made only 21 appearances for Derby across all competitions last term, with Max Lowe breaking into the team and establishing himself as the Rams’ first-choice left-back.

According to Cawley, Millwall are now interested in a loan swoop for Malone, and you wouldn’t expect anything to get in the way of a potential exit this summer.

The defender only has one year left on his contract and is surplus to requirements under Cocu, and an exit looks likely one way or another this year.

Here, we take a look at Derby fans’ reactions to potentially losing Malone…

Got a great engine, unfortunately just not worked out for him here, down to 4th choice left back so probably best for all if he moves on, never had an issue with him personally and think he could do a job for somebody — nick wragg (@wragg_nick) August 25, 2020

I honestly can’t think of one good thing to say about him, never liked his attitude. — Barnaby & Chris (@AmbroseBarnaby) August 25, 2020

His attitude has been questioned but he doesn't seem to have made a fuss when not in the 11 and if I remember correctly made little Audrina's day last season in the play offs — RamsChat (@Rams_Chat) August 25, 2020

He has ridiculous energy. — nick wragg (@wragg_nick) August 25, 2020

I’ve only really ever seen him pass the ball backwards and cross the ball in to row Z, awful player. — Barnaby & Chris (@AmbroseBarnaby) August 25, 2020

Please take them both — Lewis (@LewisJubb) August 25, 2020

I’d drive him there, useless and arrogant you’re welcome to him. — Barnaby & Chris (@AmbroseBarnaby) August 25, 2020

Needs a new challenge and notbin Cocu's plans. Personally think he's a decent player at this level so good luck to him and whoever takes him on. — Ramraid_Against_The_Machine (@mark_orlow) August 25, 2020

Decent fullback, do well for you 👍🏼🐏 — Stefan🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿Broo🐑e (@StefanBroome) August 25, 2020

I’ll pay for the taxi fair — Samuel ツ (@samueldcfc) August 25, 2020

We'll chuck in Bennett for free as well👍 — andrew down (@andrewdown83) August 26, 2020

I might be late for work tomorrow I’m driving Scott Malone to Millwall #dcfc #dcfcfans https://t.co/Vdwhkre0hY — Gav (@Gav1981) August 25, 2020

Don’t bother being late Gav, I’ll take the day off. — Ram (@DCFC100) August 25, 2020