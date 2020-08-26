‘I’d drive him there’ – Many Derby County fans react to potential player departure

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
10 mins ago

Millwall are interested in a loan move for Derby County left-back Scott Malone, according to South London Press’ Richard Cawley.

Malone is no stranger to those at The Den, having played for Millwall over 70 times during a three-year spell at the club between 2012 and 2015.

The 29-year-old has since endured spells at Cardiff, Fulham and Huddersfield Town, and now plys his trade for Phillip Cocu’s Derby County.

Malone has featured 56 times for Derby since being brought to Pride Park by Frank Lampard last summer, but has fallen out of favour under Cocu somewhat.

He made only 21 appearances for Derby across all competitions last term, with Max Lowe breaking into the team and establishing himself as the Rams’ first-choice left-back.

According to Cawley, Millwall are now interested in a loan swoop for Malone, and you wouldn’t expect anything to get in the way of a potential exit this summer.

The defender only has one year left on his contract and is surplus to requirements under Cocu, and an exit looks likely one way or another this year.

Here, we take a look at Derby fans’ reactions to potentially losing Malone…


