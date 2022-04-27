“I’d definitely prefer Daniel Iversen” – Middlesbrough fan pundit reacts to Leicester and Newcastle player transfer links

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are set to be in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer following the performances of Joe Lumley.

Lumley arrived in the summer from Queens Park Rangers but after multiple mistakes in-between the sticks, Chris Wilder has replaced him with Luke Daniels and he is on the hunt for a new number one for 2022-23.

Wilder has reportedly honed in on Newcastle United stopper Karl Darlow and Leicester City’s Daniel Iversen – currently on loan at Boro’s Championship rivals Preston North End – according to The Sun, ahead of the summer window.

Darlow has featured eight times for the Magpies in the Premier League this season whilst Iversen has played in every single Championship match for the Lilywhites, keeping 13 clean sheets in the process.

Out of the two goalkeepers, FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt would rather Iversen arrive at the Riverside Stadium next season ahead of the more experienced Darlow, citing his shot-stopping abilities as the main reason for the preference.

“I’m not surprised that we’ve been linked with a goalkeeper, it’s probably one of two priority positions for Boro in the summer along with up-front,” Dana said.

“Out of the two I’d definitely prefer Daniel Iversen.

“I think although I’ve heard a few things like he might not be necessarily comfortable with the ball at his feet, I don’t really care about that if I’m being honest.

“For me, the past two seasons we’ve seen some calamitous goalkeeping mistakes, the basics really of goalkeeping, that have cost us points.

“I would take a good shot-stopper at this point and that is exactly what Daniel Iversen is, one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship for that.

“So, between him and Karl Darlow, definitely Iversen and as I said I don’t really care too much about his distribution although Chris Wilder might argue differently.

“As a fan, I just want to see a good shot-stopper and I think Iversen ticks that box.”

The Verdict

Iversen has probably been North End’s best player this season and he’s kept the Lilywhites in a number of matches with the saves he’s made.

It can be argued that he’s not very comfortable with the ball at his feet compared to other goalkeepers at Championship level, but he’s making improvements on that.

What he does bring though is top level shot-stopping skills and a real aerial presence in his own box – one that Boro have been missing for a couple of years.

Whether it’s a loan deal or they attempt a permanent arrangement, Boro would be foolish not to be in for the 24-year-old Dane this summer.