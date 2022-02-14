‘I’d definitely look to take him’ – Nottingham Forest fan pundit keen to see Reds secure fresh Aston Villa deal

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Since arriving at the City Ground during the January transfer window, Keinan Davis has impressed for Nottingham Forest in both the Championship and FA Cup action.

The 24-year-old, who was out of favour at Aston Villa before making the switch to the Reds, has slotted in with consummate ease into Steve Cooper’s side.

In eight competitive matches for the Tricky Trees, Davis has scored twice and assisted two further goals, with some fans already thinking of the striker signing a permanent long-term deal with the club.

That is something that Forest fan Des Oldham would like to see and he believes that the hierarchy should be doing all they can to tie Davis down, with his chances of first-team football at Villa Park now looking increasingly slim.

“Despite a few concerns over his conversion rate, Keinan Davis has been a revelation since he came to Forest,” Oldham said.

“He’s been absolutely brilliant – a real game-changer, somebody who can hold the ball up, can run at players, is good in the air, a real strong, athletic type that Forest have been lacking for some time now.

“Should he become available in the summer I’d definitely look to take him.

“The way Steve Cooper works with young players I think we could get even more out of him and should the goals come we’ll have one hell of a player.”

The Verdict

Despite that aforementioned concern over his lack of goals during his senior career, Davis has already hit the ground running for Forest in terms of scoring and his all-round game.

He compliments the likes of Brennan Johnson and Philip Zinckernagel very well, with his hold-up play allowing the pair to play around him and since he has come into the side it’s not a shock to see Johnson in particular thriving.

There’s clearly money to spend at Forest considering their bids for the likes of Jed Wallace, Josh Bowler and Antoine Semenyo last month, so whatever league the Reds are in next season they should definitely do all they can to secure a permanent move for Davis.