“I’d definitely like to see us sign him” – Sunderland fan pundit eager to see club strike Tottenham transfer deal

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

In order to get game time, Jack Clarke joined Sunderland on loan from Tottenham Hotspur for the remainder of the season in the January transfer window.

Since his arrival on Wearside, the 21-year-old has made 11 appearances for the Black Cats, scoring and assisting once in those matches.

With Clarke set to return to his parent club Tottenham this summer, we asked FLW’s Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke for his thoughts on whether or not he would like to see the club try to sign Clarke on a permanent deal at the end of the season.

“I would be interested to see Sunderland try and sign Jack Clarke in the summer because I feel like he’s a very exciting player.” Jack told FLW.

“He’s one that gets supporters off their feet, and I feel like if we did go up to the Championship, he could have a big impact as we’ve seen him do before with Leeds,”

“And in League One he’s a class above in my opinion – he’s a very, very talented, skilful player.”

“So yeah I’d definitely like to see us sign him.”

The Verdict

Just eleven games into his tenure, I think it’s too early to assess whether or not Sunderland should attempt to buy Jack Clarke this summer.

With that being said though, I can totally see why Jack would want Clarke at the club beyond this season.

He is an exciting player and the potential is there for all to see, even if at times that potential is a bit rough around the edges.

If promoted to the Championship I could certainly see Clarke returning to Sunderland on loan again next campaign, but a permanent move would depend on Spurs willingness to sell and Sunderland’s willingness to pay.