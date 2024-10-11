This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sunderland AFC have enjoyed an incredible start to the 2024/25 Championship campaign, and are currently top of the table after nine matches.

The Black Cats have lost just two games so far, picking up 19 points on their way to the summit of the second tier despite having a relatively young and inexperienced squad.

Regis Le Bris has worked wonders at the Stadium of Light in his short-time with the club, and will be hoping to come back from the international break in better stead than they entered it after suffering a couple of hiccups in September.

Nevertheless, there is reason to believe that they can recover from their win of just two wins in five, especially with loanee Chris Mepham making his way into the team in recent weeks after signing from AFC Bournemouth in the summer.

The 26-year-old has played every minute of Sunderland's last four Championship games, helping the team to keep two clean sheets in their two victories in that run. His early performances will lead to questions over whether the defender stays in the north-east permanently once the season comes to an end.

Sunderland should push for a permanent deal for Mepham

After making just 10 appearances in the Premier League for his parent club, Bournemouth, in 2023/24, it did not come as a surprise to see Mepham loaned out for the current campaign, but he has not shown any signs of rustiness in his first four matches.

While his involvement in the starting XI on the south coast has been limited in recent years, he does have a host of experience in both the Premier League and Championship, racking up over 150 appearances in both divisions since making his debut for Brentford in 2017.

It is this part of his game that makes him such a vital part of Le Bris' team already, and Football League World has asked their Sunderland Fan Pundit, Jack Austwicke, if he wants to see the defender signed on a permanent basis.

"Based off so far, 100%," Jack started. "He's only 26 years old, but that is good enough experience for us, and he looks like a quality player.

"He looks a lot more experienced than he is, but I suppose that comes with playing so many games at the top level, and I have enjoyed watching him."

He continued: "I think whoever's with him, either O’Nien or Ballard, he looks good next to both of them, and I'd definitely be keen to see us sign him.

"I don't think it'd be a hefty fee, and he'd definitely be a statement signing and a sign of intent if we were to go up this year, definitely."

Chris Mepham Sunderland AFC Stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (Starts) 4 (4) Minutes Played 360 Goals (Assists) 0 (0) Tackles Won 60% Duels Won 51.7% Aerial Duels Won 56.2% Interceptions 4 Recoveries 19 Pass Accuracy 88.4% *Stats correct as of 11/10/2024

Mepham's Championship knowledge will be crucial to Sunderland's promotion ambitions

Not many had predicted Sunderland to be an early challenger for promotion, with it being Le Bris' first job in England, as well as the factor of losing Jack Clarke to Ipswich Town in the transfer window.

But, the young side already look to be coping without their talisman from last season, and the addition of Mepham has only strengthened them at the back.

The 26-year-old already has one promotion to the Premier League to his name with Bournemouth, and reached the play-offs with the Cherries a year earlier, in 2020/21.

Having a player like him will be vital in the coming months as the schedule becomes more packed and the games start to come thick and fast.

Following this international break, the Championship will pause just once more until March, and it will be at that point that momentum truly takes hold as the league table starts to take shape.

If Mepham can continue to perform at the level he has done so far, and helps take Sunderland up to the Premier League, then it makes complete sense for the Black Cats to sign the centre-back permanently.