“I’d consider” – Huddersfield Town fan pundit outlines selection he wants to see Mark Fotheringham make v Preston

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Huddersfield Town host Preston North End in the Championship tomorrow, looking for a return to winning ways following defeat against Rotherham United on Saturday.

Mark Fotheringham’s side fell to a 2-1 defeat at Rotherham, conceding to Georgie Kelly on 61 minutes after Danny Ward had cancelled out Conor Washington’s opener.

Despite the defeat, FLW’s Huddersfield fan pundit, Graeme Rayner, outlined the positives in the performance.

Graeme told FLW: “Contrary to popular belief I don’t think we were as bad as people made out on Saturday. It felt like something just needed to click for it to turn into a mediocre performance to a good one. We had a decent penalty shout turned down and made chances we weren’t able to take, but it didn’t feel like we were a million miles away.”

A quick turnaround sees Huddersfield take on Preston tomorrow. Despite just days separating the games and a defeat last time out, Graeme isn’t expecting Fotheringham to make too many changes.

However, the fan pundit is hopeful of seeing Jack Rudoni recalled to the starting line-up after a lively cameo in Rotherham.

Duane Holmes is one man he could step in for, as is Etienne Camara after a lesser impact over the weekend.

“The only change I’d consider – unless we get any players back from illness or injury, which I don’t think we will – would be Jack Rudoni back into the starting XI, probably for Duane Holmes, as good as he is at ferreting around being a nuisance,” Graeme continued.

“His drive and creativity (Rudoni) would come in hand massively. The alternative would be to play Holmes, (David) Kasumu and Rudoni, giving (Etienne) Camara a rest after not looking as good on Saturday as he had done, but I’d rather see him play through that.

“That would be the only change I think we could make given the personnel available. Let’s see what happens there.”

Defeat at the weekend saw Huddersfield remain in the bottom three and they enter the midweek schedule three points adrift of safety.

In Graeme’s eyes this game with Preston has already shaped into one that Huddersfield can’t accept anything other than three points.

“It’s October and we are already talking about a must-win game,” Graeme concluded.

