“I’d certainly take him” – Reading FC fan pundit urges club to strike transfer deal for 30-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Championship club Reading should be looking to secure a permanent agreement for former loanee Tom Ince if the club can afford him, according to the view of FLW’s Reading fan pundit Johnny Hunt.

The 30-year-old arrived at the Select Car Leasing Stadium in the latter stages of January from Stoke City, being a semi-regular figure for the Potters during the first half of the 2021/22 campaign but not exactly establishing himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet.

With that, manager Michael O’Neill sanctioned a temporary move away for the winger and he instantly became a regular starter for the Royals, winning a penalty on his debut against Bristol City, being on the teamsheet regularly during the latter stages of Veljko Paunovic’s tenure and that has continued throughout father Paul Ince’s time at the club.

Quiz: Which club did Reading FC sign these 24 players from in the 2000s?

1 of 24 Who did Sam Walker sign from? Southend United Colchester United Leyton Orient Charlton

His future is currently unclear though with the former England youth international being released by Stoke City, meaning that he will be available for nothing this summer.

The Royals could be a potential destination for Ince, though he may need to sign on the dotted line for a reduced wage with the Berkshire outfit needing to remain within a strict business plan they agreed with the EFL last November.

And FLW Reading fan pundit Hunt believes the fate of father Paul will determine his future, with the 54-year-old not certain to take the second-tier side into next season yet.

He said: “Tom Ince is an interesting one. I think it depends on whether his dad is going to be the manager or not which may not happen.

“I think he certainly looked impressive and he had to a point to prove during the time he was with us before he got injured.

“If we can afford him and if it’s in with everything else that we can do under all the financial restrictions, I’d certainly take him because we need to be looking for creative players now Swifty looks like he’s on his way.

“And hopefully it will be a good move for both him and the club.”

The Verdict:

Ince Sr’s future will certainly have an impact because it would be difficult to see Ince Jr going elsewhere if the former signs on the dotted line at the Select Car Leasing Stadium for the longer term.

Under his dad, the ex-Stoke man has been one of the first names on the teamsheet and the former Liverpool midfielder has even admitted he would want to keep his son in Berkshire if he was to take the top job on a permanent basis.

As an experienced player, he could be a decent addition to provide the mix of youth and experience the Berkshire side may need if they want to be successful again. And you could easily see him becoming a leader in the dressing room alongside the likes of Andy Yiadom (if he extends his stay) and Scott Dann.

There is a case for saying the second-tier outfit should be looking at younger players and ones who still have a point to prove in the second tier – because that hunger could give the side a real marginal gain.

But if you base the decision to sign him solely on his performances in the blue and white hoops, he would be worth bringing in as a threatening force going forward.