“I’d certainly look to bring him in” – Sheffield United fan pundit keen to see Blades seal new Liverpool transfer deal

FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Owain Wyse has claimed he would like to see the Blades try to sign Ben Davies on a permanent deal this summer.

Davies joined during the summer transfer window from Premier League side Liverpool on a loan deal.

The centre-back has featured 20 times for the Blades this campaign.

The 26-year old has been in and out of the side this season, but has performed well for Paul Heckingbottom’s team when available.

Wyse believes it would make a lot of sense for United to make the move permanent as he has displayed the talent of a top Championship defender.

The Sheffield United fan also sees a lot of potential in Davies and thinks that he could become a Premier League quality player if he can continue to develop his game.

“I would really like us to try to sign Ben Davies at the end of the season,” Wyse told Football League World.

“I think he’s a player that’s extremely calm on the ball, he’s good when he’s got the ball at his feet, he’s a good passer of the ball and he also likes to carry it forward.

“He’s also strong in a tackle, good in the air and I think he’s really a player who most top Championship clubs would like.

“I think he’s a player who also has scope to improve and I think he could push on to being a Premier League centre-half.

“I’d certainly look to bring him in on a permanent basis.”

Davies previously played in the Championship with Preston North End before making the surprising switch to Anfield last year during Liverpool’s defensive crisis.

But he has fallen down the pecking order since the return of Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez to the side, along with the addition of Ibrahim Konate.

That means he may be available for a permanent move this summer, which could attract the attention of the Bramall Lane club.

The Verdict

Davies has performed quite well for United in the opportunities that he’s been given so far.

The centre-back suits the style of play that Heckingbottom is using with the Blades.

Davies will also likely be available for a reasonable fee given how low his stock is at Anfield.

That could make it a no-brainer move for United as they look to sharpen their defensive solidity even further.