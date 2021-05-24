‘I’d certainly have a punt’ – Lee Hendrie reacts as EFL pair are linked with Crystal Palace managerial vacancy

Crystal Palace are on the search for Roy Hodgson’s successor now, as they look to prepare for the upcoming 2021/22 league campaign.

Hodgson has recently announced that he would leave the Eagles after four years at Selhurst Park, having become their manager back in 2017.

A number of names have already been linked with the vacancy at Selhurst Park, with both Swansea City’s Steve Cooper and Barnsley’s Valerien Ismael being targets for the Premier League side.

Cooper has guided Swansea City to the Championship play-off final, where they’ll take on Brentford for a place in the top-flight next term.

Whereas Ismael has been in charge of a Barnsley team that have stunned everyone this season, although they fell short in their efforts to win promotion, as they were beaten on aggregate by Swansea City not so long ago.

Speaking in an interview with Football FanCast, former Aston Villa midfielder Lee Hendrie felt as though the Eagles should be looking at appointing Ismael over Cooper this summer.

“If I was having a punt, I’d possibly go for Ismael because I just feel he’s one of those managers that will certainly get that little bit of bite at Palace, and I think he’d be one that would suit going in there if I’m being deadly honest.

“I think Steve Cooper likes a very sort of. I would say sexy style of football if I’m being quite honest with you, and I think Ismael is completely different. He likes the aggressive style, he likes to win his battles in those forward areas and then he likes to play football.

“So, certainly for me, I’d certainly have a punt on Ismael.”

Which clubs do these former Barnsley players play for nowadays?

1 of 21 Kenny Dougall? Fleetwood Blackpool Port Vale Scunthorpe?

The Verdict:

It’s difficult to compare the two, as they have different styles of football.

Cooper’s Swansea City side are well-known for being patient in their build-up play, whereas Barnsley are known for their high-intensity style of play.

They’ve both been in English football for a relatively short space of time, but to be linked with a move into the Premier League with Crystal Palace already, it shows how big of an impact they’ve made with their respective clubs.

I can see both managers going on to manage in the Premier League in future seasons, and I really wouldn’t be surprised if one of them was to step into the managerial hot-seat at Selhurst Park, ahead of the 2021/22 league campaign.