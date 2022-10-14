“I’d cash in on Michael” – Swansea City fan pundit addresses potential transfer dilemma involving Piroe and Obafemi

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Most Championship clubs are searching for that prolific striker that could potentially net them either 20 goals a season or a massive profit in terms of a transfer fee – and luckily for Swansea City they have two players that could fit into those categories.

The South Wales outfit are spoilt for choice when it comes to centre-forwards, with both Joel Piroe and Michael Obafemi firing goals in on a regular basis last season – the latter only really getting going however in the second half of the campaign.

Piroe netted 22 times in the Championship in his debut campaign, and several clubs were believed to be keeping a close eye on his situation at the Swansea.com Stadium over the summer, whilst Obafemi was the subject of late interest from divisional rivals Burnley.

It was interest and offers that in the end were turned down by the Swansea hierarchy, but when January comes around there is likely to be more speculation regarding the futures of both strikers.

And if it came down to cashing in on one of the two, such is Swansea’s way of selling on players and then reinvesting, then FLW’s Swans fan pundit James Millar would rather see Republic of Ireland international Obafemi depart than Piroe.

“If I was to cash in on a player between Joel and Michael it would definitely be Michael,” James said.

“He’s been fantastic for us, especially since January up until now, but the whole scenario with him potentially going to Burnley on deadline day and that not going through, it looks as though he wanted to go and with all the press saying his head wasn’t right, we don’t know for sure what’s happened

“But simply because there’s been no rumours coming out of the camp on Joel’s end saying he wanted to or was throwing his toys out of the pram – we don’t know if Obafemi did – but there’s been no sort of hoo-hah’s about Joel in the camp whereas there’s been a few about Michael.

“So, I think Joel is just a more clinical and better all-round player – Michael has got a great personality that he brings to the club, but in terms of the overall package I think Piroe is levels above most if not all players in the Championship and I’m surprised we’ve still kept hold of him.

“I’d keep Joel and I’d cash in on Michael.”

When it’s all said and done, Swansea are a club who will sell their players on for profit if they are still operating at Championship level.

They’ve done it in the past and even this summer when they allowed Flynn Downes to head to West Ham for a major fee – their financial situation means it’s a necessary thing to do.

Obafemi and Piroe don’t often play as a duo together at the top end of the pitch, with Piroe often playing as a withdrawn attacker behind the Irishman, but you’d still rate him as the better all-round player and goalscorer.

There was clearly a bit of a rift following the breakdown of Obafemi’s potential move to Burnley, with the ex-Southampton man left out of the matchday squad for two matches following deadline day.

If that interest re-emerges in January, then we could see Obafemi wave goodbye to South Wales if a really high seven-figure fee comes Swansea’s way.