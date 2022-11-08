“I’d bite your hand off for him” – Sunderland fan pundit reacts to transfer links with Blackburn Rovers playmaker

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland are potentially eyeing a move for Blackburn Rovers midfielder Bradley Dack.

As we exclusively revealed on FLW over the weekend, the Black Cats are interested in the playmaker, but are waiting to find out on Blackburn’s stance when it comes to the 28-year-old.

Dack’s contract at Ewood Park expires next summer, but both the player and the club have the option to extend this by a further year, although it remains to be seen whether either side will do this, with the attacking midfielder having to make do with a bit-part role so far this season.

With that said, we asked our Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke for his thoughts on the Black Cats being linked with a move for the Blackburn man.

“I think Bradley Dack would be a decent signing for Sunderland,” Jack told FLW.

“I’m not gonna pretend that another attacking player wouldn’t add more quality to our squad, especially with how hard we’ve been hit with injuries and seeing how quickly your season can change with just a couple of injuries.

“He’s proven he’s a great player at this level, it hasn’t worked out for him this season, but I’d bite your hand off for him [if offered the chance to sign him].

“He’s someone I’d definitely want.”

The Verdict

I do think this would be an interesting signing for Sunderland.

We’ve seen what Dack can do at this level in the past, and if he can overcome the serious injuries he has had, there is no reason he can’t be a serious threat at this level once again.

If his situation remains unchanged, it will certainly be interesting to see whether or not Blackburn trigger the extension in his contract.

The club may want to try and recoup some sort of fee for the player if they deem him surplus to requirements, and it would then be interesting to see if Sunderland were still interested.

Our fan pundit certainly sounds keen, though, and Dack could offer a more experienced head among what is a relatively young Sunderland squad in places.