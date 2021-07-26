‘I’d be worried if I were another League One promotion contender’ – Ipswich set to strike transfer deal with Barnsley: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings, and more…

Ipswich Town are closing in on the signing of Barnsley attacker Conor Chaplin, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

The 24-year-old is in ‘advanced talks’ with the Tractor Boys to join Paul Cook’s revolution as he looks to guide the Suffolk side back into the Championship.

Chaplin played 34 times in the second tier for the Tykes last season, scoring four times but in the second half of the campaign he would often be substituted at half time or appear off the bench in the second half as Valerien Ismael shuffled his options.

With two years left on his contract at Oakwell, Chaplin will likely move to Ipswich for a high six-figure, if not seven-figure fee and will represent a significant investment from the club’s new owners Gamechanger 20.

Would Chaplin be a good addition to the squad though? The FLW team have given their thoughts.

Chris Thorpe

I’ve been watching Chaplin since he was at Portsmouth and I think he has developed in the sort of vein that many felt he would when he was a young player.

This would be an outstanding addition for any League One club, let alone Ipswich and they will be a force to be reckoned with.

I can’t quite believe how much money they are spending and this is yet another example of the pulling power that they have.

I think the combination of Chaplin and Joe Pigott could be absolutley deadly at Portman Road moving forwards.

This would be a real statement of intent if they get it over the line.

22 things all Ipswich Town fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 In what year were Ipswich Town founded? 1872 1874 1876 1878

Billy Mulley

This would be an excellent signing if Ipswich are able to pull it off.

Despite not possessing the best goalscoring record ever, he has been an excellent player for Barnsley over the last couple of seasons.

He is a very clever attacker who is constantly on the move, and he has the subsequent quality when in possession.

Ipswich have made an excellent start to this transfer window and that was always going to be the case in what we all knew would be a summer of rebuild under Paul Cook.

For me, this potential signing is the most exciting. He certainly has the ability to still be operating in the Championship week in week out.

This shows exactly how ambitious Ipswich are this season.

Ned Holmes

This would be a phenomenal signing for Ipswich.

I can’t believe that Barnsley would be willing to let Chaplin leave because in my eyes he’s been excellent for them since joining from Coventry City.

Perhaps not the most lethal finisher but he offers so much to the forward line and he’d be a fantastic addition for the Tractor Boys.

Paul Cook and Mark Ashton have combined to make this a very impressive summer for the Portman Road outfit and signing Chaplin would continue that run.

Their forward line is starting to look very, very strong. I’d be worried if I were another League One promotion contender.