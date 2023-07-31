Highlights Lukas Jutkiewicz's future at Birmingham City is uncertain, as he fell down the pecking order last season and has just one year left on his contract.

Birmingham fan pundit Mike Gibbs believes that Jutkiewicz should be offloaded, but only if a suitable replacement is found to bolster the team's attacking options.

The Birmingham squad has seen several new additions this summer, and improving the team's scoring record should be a priority, potentially through bringing in a new forward to complement Jutkiewicz's role as a substitute.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The future of Lukas Jutkiewicz at Birmingham City is currently up in the air.

The forward fell down the pecking order last year following the appointment of John Eustace last summer.

The 34-year-old did feature 43 times in the league in the previous campaign, but made just 18 starts.

He scored five goals and contributed two assists to the team’s Championship campaign last year.

The forward has just one year remaining on his current contract, meaning this summer could also be the last chance to cash-in on any value he has retained.

Does Lukas Jutkiewicz have a future at Birmingham City?

FLW’s Birmingham fan pundit Mike Gibbs believes that Jutkiewicz’s departure should be dependent on any potential arrivals.

The Blues supporter has praised the substitute role that the veteran forward has taken up in the team, claiming that letting him go without someone else coming in would be a mistake.

“For me I think we should offload him,” Gibbs told Football League World.

“But we desperately need a replacement before we do.

“He does offer something to the team, certainly as sort of an impact sub.

“Maybe if we’re chasing a game or defending a game, hold the ball up, batter their defences.

“But I’d be worried if we lost him and didn’t replace him.”

Birmingham have had a busy summer so far, especially following the completion of the takeover deal for the club.

Eustace has added a number of fresh faces to the squad ahead of the campaign beginning this week.

Fees have been paid for Dion Sanderson, Tyler Roberts, Ethan Laird , Siriki Dembele, Krystian Bielik and Lee Buchanan.

Koji Miyoshi and Keshi Anderson have also been signed as free agents, with other players also being targeted as potential arrivals.

It remains to be seen what will happen with Jutkiewicz’s future, but there are still a number of weeks left in the window to determine the path forward.

The window closes on 1 September, meaning there is still a month left to make any remaining deals.

Birmingham’s league campaign gets underway this weekend with a clash against Swansea City.

The two sides face each other on 5 August at the Swansea.com Stadium.

Should Birmingham City offload Lukas Jutkiewicz?

Jutkiewicz became more of a rotation, secondary option under Eustace and so could be offloaded this summer.

However, it does hinge on a replacement being found as Birmingham could be left a little light up front if he departs.

Birmingham should be looking to upgrade their attacking options if they are aiming to improve on their 17th place finish last season.

The Blues scored just 47 goals last year, which is not an impressive tally and is a clear area in which this team needs to improve.

At 34, Jutkiewicz is no longer at his best and so bringing in a new addition could be what’s needed to freshen things up in Eustace’s squad.